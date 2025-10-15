What You Need To Look For When Buying Energy Efficient Kitchen Appliances

If you're performing a kitchen remodel, your first task should be replacing old appliances. Yet, there is a benefit to swapping outdated machines for newer models before a complete renovation — if you know what to look for when buying them. You certainly don't want to overlook aesthetics when purchasing new appliances. But perhaps more importantly, you want to be on the lookout for the familiar Energy Star label indicating that the machine is energy-efficient.

An Energy Star tag isn't something just any appliance manufacturer can slap on their wares. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sets stringent standards that must be met before a device can receive certification. Any advertised energy savings must be confirmed through testing, and the appliance has to function on par with consumer expectations. And if buying an Energy Star product is more costly than purchasing a model without the label, the energy reduction must equate to utility bill savings, allowing folks to recoup their investment over time.

Besides looking for appliances with the Energy Star logo, it's also worth considering going without certain features that can be more costly. It may be convenient to cool down a beverage by utilizing the ice dispenser that comes with some refrigerators, but that feature uses more energy. The same concept applies to the water dispenser that is typically situated next to it, and both have extra components that can break down, requiring you to spend more on repairs than if you simply went without those minor conveniences.