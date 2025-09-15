Why You Should Always Replace Appliances First During A Kitchen Remodel
After plenty of hemming, hawing, and Pinterest planning, you've finally decided to remodel. While simple DIY upgrades for under $100, like swapping out cabinet hardware and buying a backsplash, can go a long way, some kitchens require a complete do-over. You know what you want in your dream kitchen, but where do you start?
According to Dennis Godynuk, a licensed appliance expert with Comfort Appliance Repair in Nashville, Tennessee, you should pick your appliances before making any other major decisions. Then — and only then — can you start deciding where the counters and cabinets go. "Lock the exact models and dimensions early," Godynuk tells The Takeout. "That avoids doors hitting islands, fridges sticking out too far, or a hood that cannot vent."
If you know the models you'll be using before you start the design process, you won't limit yourself to specific sizes later. You can change the dimensions of cabinets, counters, and drawers, but you can't change the size of the perfect range or refrigerator for your budget and personal needs.
Knowing the models you plan to use will help you better understand your layout needs, too. "Appliances set the openings, power, gas, and venting," says Godynuk. "If you pick them first, your cabinets, counters, and hood all fit right."
What's the best timeline for a kitchen remodel?
Okay, appliances shouldn't be the absolute first step in a remodel. If you're considering remodeling, you probably already have a vision board — but you'll need to set a budget early on to make sure that your Pinterest predilections are financially feasible.
If you're using a contractor, consult with them early to avoid blowing your budget. Cabinets are typically the priciest part of a remodel, so try to get a general estimate before balling out on a top-of-the-line Bosch.
Once you've got your appliances picked out, you can start planning your layout. Consider how you'll use your kitchen from a practical standpoint. Do you need extra counter space? Is the range too close to the fridge? Is the built-in microwave in the best place? Remember, other people will be using the kitchen, too: My fiancé recently asked me why I never use the top shelves. Um, because I'm 5'2"?
Once you've finalized your plan, apply for permits. They can take a while — as can shipping countertops and materials. Make sure you have everything ready before starting demolition.
Finally, it's time for the nitty-gritty of construction. The process will probably depend on your exact plans and needs, but there is one step that should always go last. While Godynuk recommends picking your appliances first, he says that they should be the last things to go in your kitchen. "Install them last so they don't get dinged by construction," he explains.