Why You Should Always Replace Appliances First During A Kitchen Remodel

After plenty of hemming, hawing, and Pinterest planning, you've finally decided to remodel. While simple DIY upgrades for under $100, like swapping out cabinet hardware and buying a backsplash, can go a long way, some kitchens require a complete do-over. You know what you want in your dream kitchen, but where do you start?

According to Dennis Godynuk, a licensed appliance expert with Comfort Appliance Repair in Nashville, Tennessee, you should pick your appliances before making any other major decisions. Then — and only then — can you start deciding where the counters and cabinets go. "Lock the exact models and dimensions early," Godynuk tells The Takeout. "That avoids doors hitting islands, fridges sticking out too far, or a hood that cannot vent."

If you know the models you'll be using before you start the design process, you won't limit yourself to specific sizes later. You can change the dimensions of cabinets, counters, and drawers, but you can't change the size of the perfect range or refrigerator for your budget and personal needs.

Knowing the models you plan to use will help you better understand your layout needs, too. "Appliances set the openings, power, gas, and venting," says Godynuk. "If you pick them first, your cabinets, counters, and hood all fit right."