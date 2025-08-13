We Asked A DIY Pro For The Best Kitchen Upgrades Under $100

By Alba Caraceni
Kitchen with white walls and cabinets with butcher block tops and a set table in the foreground Julia Zavalishina/Shutterstock

When you want to give your kitchen a refresh, there are some basic things you can do that don't cost any money. Clear off your counters, reconsider how many pots and pans you actually need, and then degrease your kitchen cabinets with a simple pantry staple. If you want to do more but don't have much money to spend, you're in luck. Thomas Borcherding, owner and lead designer at Homestar Design Remodel, shared some ideas with The Takeout for the best kitchen upgrades that cost less than $100.

Renovating a kitchen can be an expensive undertaking. The standard renovation ranges from $15,000 to $41,000, with an average of just under $27,000. Even for a small kitchen, $5,000 is considered a low price. So, getting an upgraded look for less than $100 is a bargain.

While sharing these DIY upgrades, Borcherding warned against attempting one particular upgrade with that amount of money. "You may be tempted to refinish your cabinetry with a small budget, but cabinetry refinishing is far more entailed than you may think," he told us. "Proper cabinetry refinishing requires the use of a specialized paint sprayer as well as specialized sanding tools."

Update cabinet hardware

Vertical wooden pull with gold trim being attached to white kitchen cabinet ungvar/Shutterstock

New cabinet hardware is a big-impact upgrade and it's more affordable than you might think. "Changing out your cabinetry's dated knobs and pulls can make a dramatic difference," Borcherding shared. He continued by saying it can "breathe much needed life into your kitchen." Make sure the mounting hole spacing of both the new and old hardware matches or you'll have to drill new holes in the cabinets.

Touch up grout with a grout pen

Gloved hand using grout pen on white grout between black rectangular tiles with a white diamond tile between them rigsbyphoto/Shutterstock

Revitalize dingy kitchen grout or give it a new look with an easy-to-use grout pen, Borcherding suggested. "They feature a felt tip and an internal grout colorant reservoir and allow you to refresh or even change the color of your kitchen's grout."

Paint the walls to match the cabinets

Woman holding square blue paint sample with another one a white wall in front of her that's partially painted a turquoise blue Solstock/Getty Images

Painting is a classic room refresher, and Borcherding explained that goes for kitchens, too. "Painting the walls found within your kitchen space can rejuvenate your kitchen, especially if the old color wasn't complimentary to your cabinetry and fixtures."

Get luxury for less with under-cabinet lighting

White kitchen cabinets and a stove with a white hood with lighting underneath the top cabinets Fotografia Inc./Getty Images

For a luxurious upgrade that still comes in under $100, Borcherding recommended under-cabinet lighting. "The addition of under-cabinet lighting instantly adds a flair of sophistication to a kitchen." He also noted its double uses. "You can make use of it while performing tasks in the kitchen, or keep it dimmed throughout the night for a tranquil effect."

Redo caulking for more than appearance

Close-up of woman wearing yellow gloves using a caulk gun on a metal kitchen sink in a black counter Jovanmandic/Getty Images

If you're planning more than one kitchen upgrade and want to know where to start, Borcherding advised redoing the caulking first — it's important for more than just how it looks. "Your caulk lines, such as around your sink, prevent water from going places that they shouldn't," he said. "Old, impaired caulk lines will allow water to travel places where they can do damage."

Begin a backsplash project

Zigzag backsplash in shades of gray behind a metal kitchen sink in a marbled black tile counter Joseph Hendrickson/Shutterstock

Want to start on a project with $100 with the intention to keep improving it over time? "Peel-and-stick or traditionally-adhered tiled backsplashes are a good long-term project should your kitchen not already feature a tiled backsplash," Borcherding proposed. "You can begin with a cooktop backsplash and move on to tiling the remainder of the kitchen when money allows."

Recommended