We Asked A DIY Pro For The Best Kitchen Upgrades Under $100
When you want to give your kitchen a refresh, there are some basic things you can do that don't cost any money. Clear off your counters, reconsider how many pots and pans you actually need, and then degrease your kitchen cabinets with a simple pantry staple. If you want to do more but don't have much money to spend, you're in luck. Thomas Borcherding, owner and lead designer at Homestar Design Remodel, shared some ideas with The Takeout for the best kitchen upgrades that cost less than $100.
Renovating a kitchen can be an expensive undertaking. The standard renovation ranges from $15,000 to $41,000, with an average of just under $27,000. Even for a small kitchen, $5,000 is considered a low price. So, getting an upgraded look for less than $100 is a bargain.
While sharing these DIY upgrades, Borcherding warned against attempting one particular upgrade with that amount of money. "You may be tempted to refinish your cabinetry with a small budget, but cabinetry refinishing is far more entailed than you may think," he told us. "Proper cabinetry refinishing requires the use of a specialized paint sprayer as well as specialized sanding tools."
Update cabinet hardware
New cabinet hardware is a big-impact upgrade and it's more affordable than you might think. "Changing out your cabinetry's dated knobs and pulls can make a dramatic difference," Borcherding shared. He continued by saying it can "breathe much needed life into your kitchen." Make sure the mounting hole spacing of both the new and old hardware matches or you'll have to drill new holes in the cabinets.
Touch up grout with a grout pen
Revitalize dingy kitchen grout or give it a new look with an easy-to-use grout pen, Borcherding suggested. "They feature a felt tip and an internal grout colorant reservoir and allow you to refresh or even change the color of your kitchen's grout."
Paint the walls to match the cabinets
Painting is a classic room refresher, and Borcherding explained that goes for kitchens, too. "Painting the walls found within your kitchen space can rejuvenate your kitchen, especially if the old color wasn't complimentary to your cabinetry and fixtures."
Get luxury for less with under-cabinet lighting
For a luxurious upgrade that still comes in under $100, Borcherding recommended under-cabinet lighting. "The addition of under-cabinet lighting instantly adds a flair of sophistication to a kitchen." He also noted its double uses. "You can make use of it while performing tasks in the kitchen, or keep it dimmed throughout the night for a tranquil effect."
Redo caulking for more than appearance
If you're planning more than one kitchen upgrade and want to know where to start, Borcherding advised redoing the caulking first — it's important for more than just how it looks. "Your caulk lines, such as around your sink, prevent water from going places that they shouldn't," he said. "Old, impaired caulk lines will allow water to travel places where they can do damage."
Begin a backsplash project
Want to start on a project with $100 with the intention to keep improving it over time? "Peel-and-stick or traditionally-adhered tiled backsplashes are a good long-term project should your kitchen not already feature a tiled backsplash," Borcherding proposed. "You can begin with a cooktop backsplash and move on to tiling the remainder of the kitchen when money allows."