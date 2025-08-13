We Asked A DIY Pro For The Best Kitchen Upgrades Under $100

When you want to give your kitchen a refresh, there are some basic things you can do that don't cost any money. Clear off your counters, reconsider how many pots and pans you actually need, and then degrease your kitchen cabinets with a simple pantry staple. If you want to do more but don't have much money to spend, you're in luck. Thomas Borcherding, owner and lead designer at Homestar Design Remodel, shared some ideas with The Takeout for the best kitchen upgrades that cost less than $100.

Renovating a kitchen can be an expensive undertaking. The standard renovation ranges from $15,000 to $41,000, with an average of just under $27,000. Even for a small kitchen, $5,000 is considered a low price. So, getting an upgraded look for less than $100 is a bargain.

While sharing these DIY upgrades, Borcherding warned against attempting one particular upgrade with that amount of money. "You may be tempted to refinish your cabinetry with a small budget, but cabinetry refinishing is far more entailed than you may think," he told us. "Proper cabinetry refinishing requires the use of a specialized paint sprayer as well as specialized sanding tools."