Keeping canned tuna cold in the fridge allows folks to enjoy a perfectly chilled, flavorful tuna salad as soon as it's prepared, but there are some things to bear in mind when storing it in that environment. Firstly, before you go tossing all that protein in the refrigerator, it's essential to double-check the structural integrity of the cans. While rare, significantly dented or bloated cans could contain Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria that cause botulism. Modest dents are likely nothing to fret about, but if it's deep enough that the it can fit the width of your finger, it's best to play it safe and throw the product out.

Another thing to consider is that if the can is already open, you'll want to transfer the tuna to an airtight container for storage. Leaving the protein in its original packaging after it's opened can cause it to develop a metallic taste. Once in a separate container, your tuna should be good for about four days – roughly the same amount of time homemade tuna salad lasts in the fridge.

Storing canned tuna in the freezer to further extend the shelf life might seem like a decent idea, but it's not. It will technically last for about three months in the freezer, but it won't have the same appeal it once had when you take it out. The freezing and thawing cycle can wreck the texture, and the flavor might be off, ruining your plans of making a leveled-up tuna salad with some crunch.