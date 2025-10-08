Why It's Time To Stop Storing Canned Tuna In The Pantry
Tuna salad might be one of the world's easiest pantry meals. As someone who works from home, I can definitely attest to this. Grab a can of tuna, pop that thing open and drain it, mince a few tablespoons of whichever veggies you have in the fridge (even those are optional), mix in some mayonnaise, and you're about ready to eat it. Nobody likes room-temperature tuna salad, though, so you have to let it sit in the fridge for at least 15 to 20 minutes until it chills, which can feel like an eternity if you're hungry.
If you're a regular enjoyer of tuna salad, one of the easiest ways to get it right into your face is by storing the cans of tuna in your fridge. This is one of those seemingly minor details that'll save you time later, and your impatient side will thank you a million times over once you've assembled that sandwich and immediately started eating.
Keep canned tuna at its best in the fridge
Keeping canned tuna cold in the fridge allows folks to enjoy a perfectly chilled, flavorful tuna salad as soon as it's prepared, but there are some things to bear in mind when storing it in that environment. Firstly, before you go tossing all that protein in the refrigerator, it's essential to double-check the structural integrity of the cans. While rare, significantly dented or bloated cans could contain Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria that cause botulism. Modest dents are likely nothing to fret about, but if it's deep enough that the it can fit the width of your finger, it's best to play it safe and throw the product out.
Another thing to consider is that if the can is already open, you'll want to transfer the tuna to an airtight container for storage. Leaving the protein in its original packaging after it's opened can cause it to develop a metallic taste. Once in a separate container, your tuna should be good for about four days – roughly the same amount of time homemade tuna salad lasts in the fridge.
Storing canned tuna in the freezer to further extend the shelf life might seem like a decent idea, but it's not. It will technically last for about three months in the freezer, but it won't have the same appeal it once had when you take it out. The freezing and thawing cycle can wreck the texture, and the flavor might be off, ruining your plans of making a leveled-up tuna salad with some crunch.
Some other tips for some great tuna salad
Don't forget your basics, like draining your tuna fully outside of the can, breaking it up as you go along. Draining it using the pressure of the can lid might be convenient, but it always leaves your tuna with excess water, resulting in tuna salad that weeps liquid. Crumbling or shredding the bigger pieces of tuna gives you consistent texture in each bite, too. And don't forget to season your tuna prior to adding the mayonnaise; doing so concentrates the flavor in the meat, not the dressing.
And when in doubt, crowdsource! A Reddit thread titled "What the secret to your tuna salad?" had many people chiming in with their suggestions. One user swore by celery salt, while another stuck to a specific combination of a "little mustard, mayo, celery, fine chopped shallots, a bit of pickle brine, a touch of sesame oil." Then there are unconventional suggestions that I'd never have considered, like curry powder, diced apple (a tart variety), miso, lemon pepper seasoning, and broccoli. I'm a big fan of adding any fresh herbs you have in the fridge, but if I'm feeling lazy, I'll use pickle relish.
We have even more gussied-up tuna salad suggestions for you here on our own site that run the gamut from conventional to unconventional (like potato chips or pecans), so be sure to check those out. And don't forget to chill your cans of tuna in the fridge from now on. Your stomach will thank you.