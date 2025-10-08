Emeril Lagasse's Florida Restaurant Is Closing After 8 Years

First opened in 2017, Emeril Lagasse's upscale seafood restaurant in Miramar Beach, Emeril's Coastal, will soon close. The restaurant posted the announcement on its Instagram account, stating that October 26, 2025 will be its last day of service. "This community holds a special place in my heart," the chef wrote on the post. "I'm so grateful to our guests, our team, and everyone who has supported us along the way. Coastal has been a true labor of love, and it's been an honor to share it with all of you."

It is unclear ​what exactly caused this decision, but closures have affected many American restaurants in the past few years. Users commenting on the post expressed sadness over the upcoming closure. Many recalled celebrating anniversaries and wedding receptions in the restaurant which is located in Walton County along the Florida Panhandle.

With a coveted spot in Miramar Beach's Grand Boulevard — a hotspot of shops, businesses, and restaurants — Emeril's Coastal focused on showcasing the treasures of the Gulf Coast. Chef Lagasse grew up fishing in Massachusetts, so he wanted to bring the joy of freshly caught seafood to his Florida restaurant. The menu featured dishes like a coastal fried seafood platter and fresh catch of the day, but it also drew inspiration from New Orleans, which is famously Chef Lagasse's favorite food city. This influence could be seen in the New Orleans BBQ shrimp, the Gulf shrimp and Andouille gumbo, and the bourbon sweet potato purée.