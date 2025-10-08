Emeril Lagasse's Florida Restaurant Is Closing After 8 Years
First opened in 2017, Emeril Lagasse's upscale seafood restaurant in Miramar Beach, Emeril's Coastal, will soon close. The restaurant posted the announcement on its Instagram account, stating that October 26, 2025 will be its last day of service. "This community holds a special place in my heart," the chef wrote on the post. "I'm so grateful to our guests, our team, and everyone who has supported us along the way. Coastal has been a true labor of love, and it's been an honor to share it with all of you."
It is unclear what exactly caused this decision, but closures have affected many American restaurants in the past few years. Users commenting on the post expressed sadness over the upcoming closure. Many recalled celebrating anniversaries and wedding receptions in the restaurant which is located in Walton County along the Florida Panhandle.
With a coveted spot in Miramar Beach's Grand Boulevard — a hotspot of shops, businesses, and restaurants — Emeril's Coastal focused on showcasing the treasures of the Gulf Coast. Chef Lagasse grew up fishing in Massachusetts, so he wanted to bring the joy of freshly caught seafood to his Florida restaurant. The menu featured dishes like a coastal fried seafood platter and fresh catch of the day, but it also drew inspiration from New Orleans, which is famously Chef Lagasse's favorite food city. This influence could be seen in the New Orleans BBQ shrimp, the Gulf shrimp and Andouille gumbo, and the bourbon sweet potato purée.
How will the closure affect Chef Lagasse?
Having to close a restaurant is any chef's nightmare, but not even Michelin-starred chefs are safe from it. Chef Lagasse has had a prolific career that has taken him around the world. He is the author of 19 cookbooks and hosts numerous cooking shows, including the Emmy-nominated "Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse." More impressively, the chef owns 10 restaurants besides Emeril's Coastal, five of which are in Las Vegas, two in Las Vegas, and three aboard Carnival Cruise Line's ships. With so many other projects, the closure of Emeril's Coastal probably won't have an enduring effect on chef Lagasse's career.
Emeril's Coastal was his only venture in Florida, though. It allowed him to be involved while still being relatively close to his Louisiana home, as Miramar Beach is only around four hours away from New Orleans. The closure is definitely a loss for the Panhandle community. Although this popular resort and beach destination area has numerous restaurants, Emeril's Coastal stood out because of its flavorful New Orleans-style dishes. The area also benefited from having an establishment tied to a celebrity chef.
Until closure, chef Lagasse is encouraging locals and visitors to stop by. "We hope you'll join us in the coming weeks for one last meal and to celebrate the incredible memories we've created together," he stated on the Instagram post. Those who dine here can expect excellent bread service and superb soup — details Lagasse considers essential in a good restaurant.