Restaurants That Earned A Michelin Star, Then Vanished

In the history of Michelin stars, this prestigious distinction has been synonymous with the dining experience for almost a century. What began as a French tire company's guide for travelers in 1920 has since expanded to a prestigious honor that has brought fame and acclaim to chefs and restaurants internationally through its annual guide by way of incognito inspectors.

Though the recognition represents the highest achievement in the culinary world, some chefs feel that the stars are a trap in an industry already vexed by perfectionism. Receiving a star creates the illusion of over-the-top opulence when, in reality, the stress accompanying both working towards and maintaining a star is stark in contrast. A 2024 study in the Strategic Management Journal showed that receiving a Michelin star corresponds with an increased likelihood of restaurant closure.

"You don't have that necessary freedom or joy to make discoveries and to make mistakes because you're simply worried about losing that star, or trying to achieve that first star," said chef Scott Nishiyama of Ethel's Fancy in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Chefs like Nishiyama have also cited how stars can harm a restaurant's income, as diners may assume the restaurant is too extravagant for everyday fare. In addition to the potential slump in business, the obsession with maintaining perfection, which runs the gamut from expensive high-quality ingredients to what toilet paper is in the restroom, can be burdensome. Landlords have also raised the rent on their tenants after receiving a star due to the perceived increase in value.

While Michelin stars can offer many benefits regarding exposure, unforeseen expenses can be fatal to a restaurant's longevity and collective health. We've listed some of the most heartbreaking closures that followed receiving a Michelin star, including Deanes EIPIC, Le Gavroche, and Momofuku Ko.