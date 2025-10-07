What Emeril Lagasse Always Looks For When Visiting A New Restaurant

When a restaurant serves immaculate cuisine, it can be an unforgettable experience. Unfortunately, the same goes for a restaurant that serves subpar fare, and not in a good way. It can be hard to ascertain which you'll encounter before you take the plunge and order something that looks appetizing, but it's always a good start to listen to what industry professionals spell out as tell-tale signs you are in for a treat.

Emeril Lagasse is one such professional, and when he's not dining in his favorite city (New Orleans, of course) to score some exceptional eats, he inspects a place he's unfamiliar with for specific details that signal a restaurant is doing things right. Lagasse told Travel+Leisure that a spotless bathroom is one feature he speculates a quality establishment will showcase. While you aren't going to be eating anything in there (I would hope, at least), if it's polished and sparkling, that's a sign the restaurant prioritizes cleanliness.

If they put that much effort into making the bathrooms inviting, the odds are the kitchen, where all your cuisine is prepared, is likewise sanitized. Clean kitchens produce clean food. But more than that, it shows that the staff pays attention to detail, meaning you aren't likely to run into other restaurant red flags, like menu items served below an acceptable temperature. Still, that's just one thing to look for, and Lagasse pointed to a couple of other signs that a restaurant's food is worth its salt.