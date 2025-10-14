Alfred Hitchcock's Favorite Breakfast Featured An Ingredient He Was Terrified Of

Alfred Hitchcock was called the "Master of Suspense," but even a lofty moniker like that sells him way short. He was simply a master filmmaker in every single respect, boasting over a dozen unimpeachable classics to his name. Legendary directors like Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and David Lynch all took inspiration from him, and with 1960's "Psycho," Hitchcock helped establish the conventions of the slasher film. But what scared a man like Hitchcock? As it turns out, eggs — although that didn't stop quiche lorraine from being his favorite breakfast dish.

Maybe it's an exaggeration to say that Hitchcock was afraid of eggs, at least in the way Jimmy Stewart was afraid of heights in "Vertigo", or how "Psycho" made us all afraid of showers, but he was powerfully repulsed by them in their raw form. Hitchcock once described the egg as a "white round thing without any holes." He also asked, rhetorically, "Have you ever seen anything more revolting than an egg yolk breaking and spilling its yellow liquid?" (Well, that farmer with his eyes pecked out in "The Birds," for one thing, but we're not going to argue with the Master of Suspense.)