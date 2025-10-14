Look For These Features When Choosing Tomatoes For Sauce

If you're looking to make tomato sauce from scratch, you obviously have to focus on your tomato situation first. Now, a lot of the time people will recommend you use canned tomatoes, specifically whole canned tomatoes, as they tend to cook down more easily than the crushed or diced versions. But what if you want to make use of fresh tomatoes? What should you do then? We talked to Matt Harding, chief innovation officer at Piada Italian Street Food, and he gave us the skinny on how to pick the best ones.

"Look for fruits that are heavy for their size and are firm," Harding said, giving some solid guidance for the next time you visit your farmer's market. He warned against picking just any beautiful-looking tomato, though. "Some types of tomatoes, like certain types of multi-colored tomatoes, look beautiful, are super juicy, and eat amazing, but will make a sauce that is thin, watery, and less flavored," he said, although he conceded that these tomatoes "oven roast as thin slices very well." If you decide to do that, though, make sure you know how to slice tomatoes like a professional first.