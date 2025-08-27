The Type Of Tomato You Need For Sweet, Low Acid Pasta Sauce

Tomato sauce is a core component of countless dishes originating in Italy and beyond, but it can often have a certain sour flavor that turns people off from using it, entirely. While there are ways to fix overly acidic canned tomato sauce after you've already made it — such as adding baking powder to it — you can prevent it from happening in the first place by using canned yellow tomatoes rather than red ones. This swap not only reduces the acidity of your sauce, but it also lends a sweeter taste, which could revolutionize the way you experience pasta sauce.

We discussed the use of yellow tomatoes in pasta sauce with Marissa Stevens, the recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl. Stevens noted that, while yellow tomatoes give your sauce a different taste, the unique flavor can be great for those looking for an alternative. "They're usually sweeter and less acidic, so the flavor feels rounder and more mellow," Stevens explained. "I rarely add sugar to balance them. And the color — that warm, golden tone — makes the dish look fresh and light before you've even taken a bite." In fact, while San Marzanos can give pasta sauce a hint of sweetness, the naturally sweet quality of canned yellow tomatoes makes them stand out — even when compared to the beloved red tomato.