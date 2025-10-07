KFC Brought Back ''90s Pricing' For One Menu Item — Here's How It Compares To Real '90s Prices
KFC is putting its best foot forward to attract customers with nostalgic menu items and discount pricing, as the restaurant has shown signs of struggling in recent years. The latest attempt to draw in hungry diners is a throwback to the age of Tamagotchis and MTV, when chicken sandwiches only set someone back a mere $2.99. While it doesn't quite match that deal, KFC is offering '90s-style pricing on its iconic Classic and Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, allowing customers to walk away with one for $3.99 for a limited time -– a hefty drop from the typical cost of $5.49.
However, as welcome as a discount always is, KFC has done better in the past. In the mid-2000s, the chain was selling Crispy Snackers (a crunchy mini-chicken sandwich similar in size to an amuse-bouche) for a low $0.99. Years later, KFC released the Zinger, a double-breaded chicken sandwich on a sesame seed bun which folks could get as part of the well-received $5 Fill Up promotion that included a side of potato wedges, a drink, and a chocolate chip cookie. $3.99 for a crispy chicken sandwich isn't bad, but for folks who are unimpressed with the discount, the chain is also bringing back a beloved condiment not seen on the menu in 20 years.
Another nostalgic offer from KFC
Getting a deal on a chicken sandwich with those famous 11 herbs and spices isn't enough for some and KFC had those folks in mind when it recently re-released its Original Honey BBQ sauce to join its extensive line of dipping options. Old-school fans will remember the sweet sauce featured in commercials in the '90s starring MC Hammer. The comeback sauce is boasting itself as still "Too Legit." Whether you're ordering a chicken sandwich, tenders, or wings on game day, it's the perfect throwback condiment to give your taste buds a blast from the past.
When the sauce was discontinued, many fans were beyond dismayed. Petitions were launched to get the sauce back on the menu. When those efforts were met with a disheartening silence from the chicken chain, people began to try to mimic the recipe from scratch at home. Just like the '90s-style pricing on the Classic and Spicy Chicken Sandwich, KFC's Original Honey BBQ will only be available for a limited time. If you've been craving a taste of nostalgia recently, there's no better place than KFC right now to get your fix.