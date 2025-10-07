KFC Brought Back ''90s Pricing' For One Menu Item — Here's How It Compares To Real '90s Prices

KFC is putting its best foot forward to attract customers with nostalgic menu items and discount pricing, as the restaurant has shown signs of struggling in recent years. The latest attempt to draw in hungry diners is a throwback to the age of Tamagotchis and MTV, when chicken sandwiches only set someone back a mere $2.99. While it doesn't quite match that deal, KFC is offering '90s-style pricing on its iconic Classic and Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, allowing customers to walk away with one for $3.99 for a limited time -– a hefty drop from the typical cost of $5.49.

However, as welcome as a discount always is, KFC has done better in the past. In the mid-2000s, the chain was selling Crispy Snackers (a crunchy mini-chicken sandwich similar in size to an amuse-bouche) for a low $0.99. Years later, KFC released the Zinger, a double-breaded chicken sandwich on a sesame seed bun which folks could get as part of the well-received $5 Fill Up promotion that included a side of potato wedges, a drink, and a chocolate chip cookie. $3.99 for a crispy chicken sandwich isn't bad, but for folks who are unimpressed with the discount, the chain is also bringing back a beloved condiment not seen on the menu in 20 years.