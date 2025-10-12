Secret Menus Have Existed Since The '60s

In theory, the idea of a secret menu is that it's word-of-mouth only. The problem is that a secret menu is only good for business if everybody knows the secret. Despite that paradox, every chain restaurant seems to have a secret menu: In-N-Out Burger's simple menu famously has its animal-style offerings; Jamba Juice has plenty of more sugary drinks you can order by name; and even Starbucks, Wendy's, and Taco Bell have secret menu items you'll wish you knew about sooner. It's become such a widely known fast food trend that Reddit has grown absolutely sick of it. Is it a trend, though?

Secret menus do predate the internet — they were just better-kept secrets back then. The modern secret menu, or "menu hack" as it's sometimes called, does appear to have started with In-N-Out Burger. The California burger chain first opened up in 1948, but the higher-ups at In-N-Out Burger have been discreetly aware of the term "animal style" since the 1970s. The burger chain claims 1961 is the first time an "animal style" meal was likely ordered: It's partly legend, but supposedly the local California surfers often asked for custom orders, and soon the combo of grilled onions, pickles, and mustard on their burgers and fries began spreading through word of mouth. The name "animal style" might've been an insult hurled at the surfers and their messy food by more posh kids.