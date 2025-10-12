The First Step You Should Take When Bringing Home A Rotisserie Chicken

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rotisserie chickens aren't all as delicious as the last, according to our ultimate ranking of grocery store rotisserie chickens, but that doesn't mean they aren't a great choice for an easy lunch or dinner. Little has changed about grocery store rotisserie chicken over the years — aside from the packaging, that is. Many retail giants have made the switch from the long-standing clamshell packaging to plastic bags. For shoppers, this change means there are a few extra steps one should follow at home.

If you're not planning to eat the rotisserie chicken right away, you should remove it from the plastic bag and transfer it to an airtight container before putting it in the fridge. If you plan on eating the chicken as soon as you get home, don't reheat it in the plastic bag either. There are two types of plastic approved by the FDA for hot foods: polypropylene and polyethylene terephthalate. However, even if hot food is kept in this type of plastic, it's not an ideal storage solution for long periods due to the risk of microplastics. When storing hot foods, almost all plastics can leach additives, even if in small amounts. Other factors to take into account are that the plastic bags can leak chicken juice, which can become the perfect environment for bacteria to thrive, especially once the juice cools down to temperatures between 40 degrees Fahrenheit and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature window is what's known as the "danger zone," when harmful bacteria grow at a rapid pace. If you've never changed the packaging to store your rotisserie chicken at home, there are a few things to know.