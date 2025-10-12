The First Step You Should Take When Bringing Home A Rotisserie Chicken
Rotisserie chickens aren't all as delicious as the last, according to our ultimate ranking of grocery store rotisserie chickens, but that doesn't mean they aren't a great choice for an easy lunch or dinner. Little has changed about grocery store rotisserie chicken over the years — aside from the packaging, that is. Many retail giants have made the switch from the long-standing clamshell packaging to plastic bags. For shoppers, this change means there are a few extra steps one should follow at home.
If you're not planning to eat the rotisserie chicken right away, you should remove it from the plastic bag and transfer it to an airtight container before putting it in the fridge. If you plan on eating the chicken as soon as you get home, don't reheat it in the plastic bag either. There are two types of plastic approved by the FDA for hot foods: polypropylene and polyethylene terephthalate. However, even if hot food is kept in this type of plastic, it's not an ideal storage solution for long periods due to the risk of microplastics. When storing hot foods, almost all plastics can leach additives, even if in small amounts. Other factors to take into account are that the plastic bags can leak chicken juice, which can become the perfect environment for bacteria to thrive, especially once the juice cools down to temperatures between 40 degrees Fahrenheit and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature window is what's known as the "danger zone," when harmful bacteria grow at a rapid pace. If you've never changed the packaging to store your rotisserie chicken at home, there are a few things to know.
Ways to store your rotisserie chicken
If you've discovered the best time of day to buy the freshest rotisserie chicken, don't squander it by letting it go bad. If you need to store rotisserie chicken, whether you've had a few nibbles or not, a good method is to do so in pieces. Once you get home, if the chicken isn't cool already, take it out of the plastic bag and let it cool down enough for you to remove the skin from the chicken and the meat from the bones. Place the chicken in an airtight container and pop it in the fridge. Keep in mind that this should be done in a timely manner so the chicken doesn't stay out beyond the two-hour temperature window. The Caraway Air-Tight Food Storage Container is a great option for storing your chicken in the fridge.
If you'd rather store your rotisserie chicken whole, wrap it in aluminum foil to mitigate air exposure, and place it in an air-tight container before putting it in the fridge. A rotisserie chicken properly stored in the fridge will keep for three to four days. If you want the chicken to last even longer, you can pre-portion it and place the portions in Ziploc bags to put in the freezer. These portions should last up to four months while frozen, but just remember to write the date you freeze them on the bag. The next time you shop for a rotisserie chicken, make sure to pay attention to the packaging and be prepared to store it properly when you get home so it stays delicious and safe to eat.