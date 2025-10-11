The Ultra-Luxe Fridge In Ina Garten's Kitchen Has Us Green With Envy
Ina Garten is known to be a true master of her domain in the kitchen, but she's as skillful a chef as she is thanks, in part, to the right appliances. Garten famously keeps her favorite kitchen tools on hand, but one workhorse appliance she swears by just might be her most frequently used. The woman known as "The Barefoot Contessa" installed two Sub-Zero refrigerators in her work kitchen — also known as "The Barn" — that can be found just outside of her home in East Hampton, New York. Whenever you ever see her cooking on camera, it's likely with the help of these juggernaut appliances.
Because Garten hasn't shared the exact details on the make and model of the two refrigerators, their prices aren't well-known. However, Sub-Zero fridges can cost anywhere from $3,000 to $22,000, each. While this doesn't necessarily guarantee that they're the most expensive items in Garten's greater kitchen-based universe (Her $15,500 oven certainly gives them a run for their money), many home cooks can only dream of someday owning a Sub-Zero fridge, themselves.
What makes a Sub-Zero refrigerator worth the price?
Since you might be wondering whether to shell out for the same refrigerator as your favorite celebrity chef, you might want to consider the reasons why Sub-Zero refrigerators are worthy of the high price. Likely the biggest selling point of this appliance is its sheer longevity — Sub-Zeros can last for 20 years or more, which is 5 to 10 years longer than your standard fridge. If you're planning on staying in your home for the foreseeable future, you might want to invest in a high-end Sub-Zero when large kitchen appliances go on sale in November.
The actual capabilities of the Sub-Zero refrigerator are also superior to other brands, as they can essentially preserve your food longer due to having separate compressors and evaporators — one of each, for the fridge and the freezer — to maintain the freshness of your food much more effectively. These specialty refrigerators are both energy-efficient and spacious; it's no wonder Ina Garten trusts this brand to store everything from the fresh ricotta she always makes herself to her classic roasted shrimp cocktail.