The Ultra-Luxe Fridge In Ina Garten's Kitchen Has Us Green With Envy

Ina Garten is known to be a true master of her domain in the kitchen, but she's as skillful a chef as she is thanks, in part, to the right appliances. Garten famously keeps her favorite kitchen tools on hand, but one workhorse appliance she swears by just might be her most frequently used. The woman known as "The Barefoot Contessa" installed two Sub-Zero refrigerators in her work kitchen — also known as "The Barn" — that can be found just outside of her home in East Hampton, New York. Whenever you ever see her cooking on camera, it's likely with the help of these juggernaut appliances.

Because Garten hasn't shared the exact details on the make and model of the two refrigerators, their prices aren't well-known. However, Sub-Zero fridges can cost anywhere from $3,000 to $22,000, each. While this doesn't necessarily guarantee that they're the most expensive items in Garten's greater kitchen-based universe (Her $15,500 oven certainly gives them a run for their money), many home cooks can only dream of someday owning a Sub-Zero fridge, themselves.