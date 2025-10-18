The Big Coleslaw Recall That Landed Consumers In The Hospital (And Claimed A Life)

In some cases, food recalls materialize out of an abundance of caution, and few people become ill. Yet, at other times, when products are being pulled from the market en masse, or fast food recalls that affect millions, it's a serious issue that stays in the news cycles for weeks. Contaminated produce is often found to be the culprit, which was the case with a major coleslaw recall that rocked grocery store shelves and put dozens of people in the hospital.

In 2021, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development randomly tested a Fresh Express salad mix and detected the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria responsible for causing Listeriosis. When Fresh Express discovered that its Streamwood, Illinois, food manufacturing facility was the source of the tainted salad mix, it stopped all operations pending a sanitation review at that location. It issued a voluntary recall of leafy greens and prepackaged coleslaw salads. Unfortunately, the recall occurred too late to keep some folks from consuming the contaminated coleslaw, among other products, and 10 people from eight different states had to be hospitalized with complications stemming from Listeriosis. Sadly, one person also perished after eating one of the tainted ready-to-eat meals.

Most individuals only experience mild symptoms such as fever and muscle aches after contracting Listeriosis. However, for folks with compromised immune systems, like those who are pregnant or undergoing cancer treatment, Listeriosis can be severe, even resulting in death. Fresh Express's recall effort covered a large swath of the country, but it wasn't issued soon enough to save the one person who lost their life.