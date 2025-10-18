The Big Coleslaw Recall That Landed Consumers In The Hospital (And Claimed A Life)
In some cases, food recalls materialize out of an abundance of caution, and few people become ill. Yet, at other times, when products are being pulled from the market en masse, or fast food recalls that affect millions, it's a serious issue that stays in the news cycles for weeks. Contaminated produce is often found to be the culprit, which was the case with a major coleslaw recall that rocked grocery store shelves and put dozens of people in the hospital.
In 2021, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development randomly tested a Fresh Express salad mix and detected the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria responsible for causing Listeriosis. When Fresh Express discovered that its Streamwood, Illinois, food manufacturing facility was the source of the tainted salad mix, it stopped all operations pending a sanitation review at that location. It issued a voluntary recall of leafy greens and prepackaged coleslaw salads. Unfortunately, the recall occurred too late to keep some folks from consuming the contaminated coleslaw, among other products, and 10 people from eight different states had to be hospitalized with complications stemming from Listeriosis. Sadly, one person also perished after eating one of the tainted ready-to-eat meals.
Most individuals only experience mild symptoms such as fever and muscle aches after contracting Listeriosis. However, for folks with compromised immune systems, like those who are pregnant or undergoing cancer treatment, Listeriosis can be severe, even resulting in death. Fresh Express's recall effort covered a large swath of the country, but it wasn't issued soon enough to save the one person who lost their life.
Nearly half the country experienced the recall
Fresh Express took the discovery of Listeria monocytogenes extremely seriously. Two Canadian provinces and 19 states saw Fresh Express products pulled from the shelves during the recall effort. The coleslaw it recalled was sold through various brands, including Little Salad Bar, Signature Farms, Giant Eagle, and Marketside, but coleslaw wasn't the sole focus of the recall. All in all, over 200 products, mostly salad mixes containing leafy greens, were removed from retail locations, and Fresh Express postponed future deliveries indefinitely until the issue was resolved.
When proper food safety measures are practiced, such as keeping cold food cold and hot food hot, bacteria generally do not survive. Yet, Listeria monocytogenes is especially problematic because it can endure cooler temperatures. Even if someone put contaminated ready-to-eat coleslaw in the freezer (which is not recommended for preserving quality), Listeria can still be present in the food. The Fresh Express fiasco serves as a cautionary tale, reminding us that you can never be 100% certain the food you buy from the grocery store is completely safe. It's worth keeping an eye out for recalls to avoid an unexpected trip to the hospital, or worse.