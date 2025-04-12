Can You Freeze Coleslaw, And Should You?
Whether you prefer it amped up with tart pickles or boosted with boozy bourbon, crunchy, tangy coleslaw is an essential accompaniment to any barbecue feast. But if you are left with a giant and rapidly sogging tub of coleslaw post-meal, is it possible to freeze the excess to enjoy later? We asked Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis. "When it comes to coleslaw, technically, yes, you can freeze it," Littley told The Takeout, "but would I recommend it? Not really."
Littley especially advised against freezing classic creamy slaws. "Mayo-based dressing doesn't hold up," he cautioned. "It tends to separate, and once you thaw it, you end up with a watery mess." What's more, those fresh veggies that give coleslaw its signature texture just won't be the same post-freezer. "The cabbage and carrots also tend to lose their crunch after freezing, leaving you with limp, sad slaw," Littley warned.
Tips for freezing and thawing coleslaw
If you simply must freeze coleslaw, there are a few tips and tricks that help maintain some of the integrity of this cabbage salad (yes, coleslaw is actually a salad). First of all, Dennis Littley advised that a Carolina-style coleslaw, or anything with a vinegar-based dressing, will fare far better in your freezer than a mayo-based one. The reason? "It holds up better under freezing and thawing because there's no emulsion to break. That said, even vinegar slaw will lose some texture," he explained.
Once your slaw is frozen, Littley suggested using it within two months and thawing it slowly in the fridge. "Once it's thawed, give it a good toss, maybe even drain off some excess liquid, and hit it with a little fresh vinegar or seasoning to perk it up," he advised. Acidic lemon juice, vibrant fresh herbs, and good old salt are all worthy additions. At the end of the day, while it is possible to freeze coleslaw, it's important to keep in mind that it will never be quite the same. "Fresh slaw is always better," said Littley. "It just has that crisp bite you can't get back after freezing."