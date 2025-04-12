Can You Freeze Coleslaw, And Should You? 

If you simply must freeze coleslaw, there are a few tips and tricks that help maintain some of the integrity of this cabbage salad (yes, coleslaw is actually a salad). First of all, Dennis Littley advised that a Carolina-style coleslaw, or anything with a vinegar-based dressing, will fare far better in your freezer than a mayo-based one. The reason? "It holds up better under freezing and thawing because there's no emulsion to break. That said, even vinegar slaw will lose some texture," he explained.

Once your slaw is frozen, Littley suggested using it within two months and thawing it slowly in the fridge. "Once it's thawed, give it a good toss, maybe even drain off some excess liquid, and hit it with a little fresh vinegar or seasoning to perk it up," he advised. Acidic lemon juice, vibrant fresh herbs, and good old salt are all worthy additions. At the end of the day, while it is possible to freeze coleslaw, it's important to keep in mind that it will never be quite the same. "Fresh slaw is always better," said Littley. "It just has that crisp bite you can't get back after freezing."