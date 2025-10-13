The Chocolate Company Lucille Ball Practiced At For An Iconic I Love Lucy Episode Is Still In Business Today
You can hardly talk about classic television without bringing up "I Love Lucy," the iconic sitcom that ran from 1951 to 1957 and made stars out of Lucille Ball (who liked ketchup in her salad dressing), Desi Arnaz, Vivian Vance, and William Frawley. The show was in syndication for decades, so generations of Americans got to see the comic genius of the actors in famous episodes like "Vitameatavegamin," "Lucy's Italian Movie" (where she stomps grapes), and a 1952 episode titled "Job Switching." In the last one, Lucy and Ethel go to work at Kramer's Kandy Kitchen where they completely botch their chocolate-making tasks. To prepare for the episode, Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance practiced for their scenes by visiting a See's Candies factory in Los Angeles, a candy company that's been going strong for over 100 years.
It's unclear to what extent the actors rehearsed their scenes at the See's plant, but in the iconic episode their characters are tasked with wrapping individual chocolates. With the threat of being fired looming over them if they fail to wrap a single chocolate, Lucy and Ethel panic when the conveyor belt speeds up and they can't keep up with the pace. As their boss approaches, the two begin stuffing their shirts, hats, and mouths with chocolates.
It was Ball's idea to practice at See's. She spoke to the See's president and asked if she and Vance could rehearse there, which was approved. The two actors learned about dipping and packing chocolates, which presumably helped them get into character for the episode. The specific location they visited is still a working factory located on La Cienega Boulevard.
See's Candies is still thriving after a century
I completely understand Lucille Ball's request to specifically tour and practice candy-making at See's Candies since I consider the chocolatier to be the best of the best. If I were in her shoes, I think I would have asked if I could practice with Scotchmallows, peanut brittle, and dark chocolate covered almond clusters which are, in my opinion, the very best candies See's makes. But I digress.
By the time Ball called up the See's Candies president, the company had already been in business for 30 years. Founder Charles A. See had opened up his first shop in Los Angeles in 1921 selling various candies which were made from recipes he got from his mother, Mary See, whose portrait is still on boxes of the company's chocolates. By 1928, its customized motorcycle delivery vehicles were delivering to customers all over L.A., including to many celebrities. Perhaps this was how Ball was introduced to the brand.
By the 1950s, See's Candies shops were peppered throughout California and recognizable by their black and white, old time store front facades; a look the company has kept to the present day along with black and white checkered flooring and long, glass-enclosed candy counters which showcase each chocolate confection. See's famously offers customers a free chocolate sample when they enter a store. Despite the company having a recall that affected millions, there are over 250 See's shops all over America in addition to pop-up shops that typically open for holidays and an online store for ordering classic chocolates, fudge, seasonal candies (hello, caramel apple Scotchmallows), and its famous lollipops.