Are Winemakers Still Stomping On Grapes To Make Our Wine?

You may remember the concept of grape stomping, the practice of crushing grapes with one's bare feet as part of the winemaking process, from that episode of "I Love Lucy" where the characters go to Italy and Lucy gets into a knock-down, drag-out fight with an Italian woman in the grape vat. Or you might know it from the viral video where a news reporter challenged to stomp on grapes absolutely demolished herself falling out of the tub. Which raises the question: Is that really how they still make wine? Don't they have machines for that these days? When we drink the Barefoot wine Donna Kelce sold us, are we literally drinking barefoot wine?

The answer: sometimes. Crushing grapes is an important part of the winemaking process, as it releases juices and allows them to mingle with the pulp, adding flavor complexity you'd have to describe with the more sophisticated wine-tasting terms. Nowadays, most wineries have a machine that crushes the grapes and takes the seeds out, streamlining the process nicely. But there are still winemakers in parts of Europe, and even in California, that crush grapes the old-fashioned way.