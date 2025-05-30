The Unexpected Condiment Lucille Ball Added To Her Salad Dressing

I have to admit that after reading Lucille Ball's recipe for salad dressing, the ketchup would be the least of my worries if I were to attempt it in my own kitchen. I'll start by pointing out that it calls for ⅞ of a cup of sugar. Wha? Perhaps this was a normal measurement unit in 1938 but I can't recall seeing any other recipe that required a ⅞-cup of anything. I consider myself fortunate to have a measuring cup set with a ¾ cup unit, but ⅞ is terrifying. After some internet sleuthing, I discovered that ¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons equal ⅞ cup. Phew.

I needn't wipe the sweat from my brow just yet, because the first part of the recipe direction says, "Boil sugar and water together until it makes a soft ball in cold water." Whaa?! Isn't this candy-making jargon? Deciding at this point that I would not be attempting Ms. Ball's legendary dressing, I read on. You add grated onion and garlic to the lemon juice and vinegar to infuse the liquids, and then you strain the solids out and combine the vinegar and lemon juice with the rest of the ingredients, including that soft sugar ball in the pool of water.

Whether this recipe turns out a delicious result or not, I couldn't tell you. But I think that the creation of this salad dressing could have made for an especially hilarious episode of "I Love Lucy."