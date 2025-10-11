Why American McDonald's Fries Have More Ingredients Than European Fries

The most dramatic difference between McDonald's fries in the United States and the United Kingdom is the frying oil — the U.S. version uses "vegetable oil," which contains canola oil, corn oil, soybean oil, hydrogenated soybean oil, and natural beef flavor, while the U.K. version simply contains non-hydrogenated rapeseed oil. The American fries also contain a color-maintaining chemical, which is not added to the U.K. version, presumably to keep them looking appetizingly golden. According to McDonald's, the variations between U.S. and U.K. fries are due to local customer tastes, ingredient availability, and regulations (of course, the company insists that there's no compromise in taste or safety).

Some would argue that the U.K. McDonald's fries are slightly healthier thanks to their shorter ingredient list. It's also worth noting that the U.K. fries are vegan, while the U.S. ones are not, because the natural beef flavor contains milk derivatives. Luckily, Americans feeling salty about these differences can console themselves with the knowledge that U.S. McDonald's customers can expect larger portion sizes. Perhaps more importantly, although American McDonald's fries do include some ingredients that are more strictly regulated across the pond, they don't appear to contain anything that is outright banned in Europe (unlike a popular snack food considered healthy in the States).

No matter where you are in the world, however, we recommend upgrading your Golden Arches experience with this McDonald's fry trick for easy dipping on the go.