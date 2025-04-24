The McDonald's Fry Trick That Makes Dipping On The Go Easier

At The Takeout, we love nothing more than a McDonald's ordering hack, a juicy secret menu rumor, or a genius fan tip. And the internet, or more accurately, social media, has delivered again, with an inventive McDonald's fry dipping tip that could make dining on the go a breeze — if you like saucy fries that is.

This particular hack popped up on TikTok and utilizes the specific design of the McDonald's fry pack to hold the sauce. Basically, you hold your carton of fries upright and bend down the cardboard at the back of the packet. Next, tear open your chosen sauce sachet by any means necessary – if you have to tear it with your teeth, so be it – and smear a big dollop on the cardboard flap; it works kind of like a makeshift shelf. This handy tip gives you a way to dip your McDonald's fries as soon as you leave the drive-thru — provided the flap doesn't spring up and smear sauce everywhere. (It's for you to decide how much you're happy to risk for the perfectly dipped fry.)