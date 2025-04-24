The McDonald's Fry Trick That Makes Dipping On The Go Easier
At The Takeout, we love nothing more than a McDonald's ordering hack, a juicy secret menu rumor, or a genius fan tip. And the internet, or more accurately, social media, has delivered again, with an inventive McDonald's fry dipping tip that could make dining on the go a breeze — if you like saucy fries that is.
This particular hack popped up on TikTok and utilizes the specific design of the McDonald's fry pack to hold the sauce. Basically, you hold your carton of fries upright and bend down the cardboard at the back of the packet. Next, tear open your chosen sauce sachet by any means necessary – if you have to tear it with your teeth, so be it – and smear a big dollop on the cardboard flap; it works kind of like a makeshift shelf. This handy tip gives you a way to dip your McDonald's fries as soon as you leave the drive-thru — provided the flap doesn't spring up and smear sauce everywhere. (It's for you to decide how much you're happy to risk for the perfectly dipped fry.)
More McDonald's fry hacks you can try
If you're not a big fan of McDonald's dipping sauces, or you don't trust yourself with this potentially messy hack, there are plenty of other fry hacks out there to experiment with. One common tip that's been doing the rounds on TikTok makes for tidier in-car dining. This hack involves ordering a burger and fries, opening up the burger packet, and then unloading the fries into the lid. In fact, this one works so well we almost suspect the McDonald's burger boxes were designed with this in mind. (That being said, it doesn't solve the dipping issue like the previous hack does.)
Another McDonald's fry hack runs along the same lines as the now-famous Chick-fil-A bowl order, which an employee shared on TikTok and involved mixing several Chick-fil-A items in a plastic tub, shaking to combine them. In the McDonald's version, TikTok user sarahmargareteats mixes chicken nuggets and fries with BBQ, buffalo, and sweet and sour sauce in a nugget box and shakes it until the sauces and items mix, giving almost poutine-esque results. Just a head's up: While the result is delicious, this hack is probably too messy for on-the-go dining.