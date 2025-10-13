The Underappreciated Cut Of Meat Andrew Zimmern Urges People To Try

It's common knowledge in the cooking world that different parts of each animal contain meat with unique uses, textures, and flavors from one another. While there is constant debate between which section of each individual animal reigns supreme (especially when it comes to favorite steak cuts, as Anthony Bourdain once explained), chef Andrew Zimmern has found that one cut of meat that most animals have is the best across the board — and it's probably not what you'd expect.

Zimmern revealed in an interview with Tasting Table that his overall favorite section of an animal is actually the neck, a notoriously tough cut of meat due to its location and function on each animal's body. While the choice may be surprising, his reasoning is that neck cuts have incredibly flavorful potential if cooked correctly.

"If you said to me, 'You have to take one cut, but from all animals — what's it going to be?' I go neck," Zimmern revealed. "Every animal moves its head to eat, [so the neck] has some of the best flavor on any animal."