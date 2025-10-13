Steer Clear Of One Chain If You Want High-Quality Fries

Every once in a while, I'll be hanging out with my sister and, suddenly, she'll stare off into the distance, her eyes widening in horror as an unpleasant memory consumes her. She'll then look at me and say, "Remember those McDonald's fries we ate at Logan's goodbye party?" An involuntary shudder will immediately run down my spine as I gag at the memory of the plastic-tasting atrocity the fast food chain tried to pass off as food. I wish I was exaggerating. This is actually a conversation we've had many times. Even in that moment, we knew eating the fries was a bad choice, but it was the only food available. After one fry, we decided we were better off going hungry.

I'm aware that this is a controversial position. Even other Takeout writers have named McDonald's as having some of the highest-quality fries in the fast food industry. Many people I know whose opinions I typically trust gush about how Ronald knows how to make a darn good french fry. The chain boasts that it uses real potatoes (as opposed to what?), and I'll concede that at least it goes for Russets, which are the best type of potato for making french fries. But every single time I've tried this McDonald's side, they're either so hard that I feel like I'm eating a children's toy or so soggy that they fold down on themselves — a suitable metaphor for the mushy promises the Golden Arches make but never actually fulfill.