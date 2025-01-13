How To Get The Freshest Fries At A Fast Food Restaurant

We've all been there before. You pull up to your favorite fast food restaurant — McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, what have you — anticipating hot, crisp, fresh french fries. But when your order comes, and you take a bite, you're disheartened to find that your fries spent a little too long under the heat lamp and have now taken on the texture of julienned cardboard. The light, fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth quality of fresh fries seems so far away in those moments, and it's understandable that you'd want to avoid these kinds of chewy catastrophes from that day forward. But how?

The usual advice you're given for fresh fries is to order them without salt — that way, specifically, the employee will have to make a fresh batch instead of pulling from the general supply. But bear in mind that if you do this, chances are that the employee will likely resent you for it. In order to prepare fries with no salt, employees have to scoop the fries out instead of just dumping them, which is slower and risks burns — which is one thing if it's for someone on a low-sodium diet, but quite another when said person then asks them for salt packets.