The Herb Upgrade Your Movie Night Popcorn Has Been Begging For

Adding rosemary to your batch of popcorn could be as easy as plucking the leaves from the stem and pouring them on top. Be aware, though that as you eat the crunchy snack, much of the rosemary is going to slide right off the corn and end up at the bottom of your popcorn bucket or bowl. To make the seasoning stick, drizzle warmed butter or olive oil on your popcorn, and follow it with finely chopped rosemary while the popcorn is still warm; stir quickly so that every kernel gets some of the mix. You could also place everything in a large paper bag and give it a vigorous shake.

For more rosemary flavor, steep a sprig of the herb in your butter or oil as it's warming to infuse it itself with herbaceous flavor. Or, you can go a step further and add a couple of garlic cloves, so you are left with a delicious garlic-rosemary oil. You can even use pre-infused oils; rosemary is a popular flavor, but lemon oil would also be wonderful in this method. You can add also freshly ground pepper and very finely grated Parmesan cheese, but don't be surprised if you eat this particular batch of popcorn as dinner.

Another idea is to fry the rosemary in oil for a few minutes. It gets very crispy, giving a fun extra texture to the crunchy popcorn. If all you have is dried rosemary, consider pulverizing it into a powder in a spice grinder, which will result in superior popcorn coverage.