White Popcorn Vs Yellow Popcorn: Is There Actually A Difference?

That familiar snack we munch on during movies pops up in two main forms: white popcorn and yellow popcorn. It might seem like a small detail, but the color of these kernels points to real differences between them. Both kinds actually come from the same corn species, a special type known as zea mays everta, the only kind of corn that bursts open when heated. White popcorn kernels look fairly small and oblong (like rice), often showing a bright white shell which is slightly see-through. They have a thinner outer layer, called the pericarp, which plays a big part in mouthfeel after they're popped.

Yellow popcorn kernels are usually bigger and rounder than the white ones. Their color is a sunny-like yellow with a solid (not transparent) look. Yellow kernels get their golden shade from naturally occurring chemical compounds (xanthophylls and carotene), which just so happen to be the same compounds that give carrots their distinct color. This difference in the thickness between yellow and white varieties is quite noticeable and directly influences the final product.

The science of the pop itself is pretty neat for both types, as each kernel holds a little starch and a tiny amount of water inside. When you heat up the kernels, that small amount of water turns into steam, and the pressure ultimately makes the outer shell explode. The starch inside puffs out instantly, creating the fluffy snack we eat piece by piece (for me, it's usually by the handfuls, to be honest). Different popcorn brands will choose specific kernels based on size and softness, sometimes mixing different kinds together to have a mix of flavors and textures.