The Iconic Breakfast Food Clark Gable Couldn't Resist

Clark Gable became one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the 1930s, largely due to his Oscar-winning role in Frank Capra's "It Happened One Night." At this time, Gable was married to his second wife, Maria "Ria" Franklin, who sat down with Modern Screen magazine to dish about her famous husband's favorite foods. Readers and fans found out that the leading man with an Academy Award under his belt had very relatable tastes, counting pancakes and sausage as one of his favorite meals. Reprinted in an article on Dear Mr. Gable, here's what she had to say.

Franklin proclaimed, "If you expect me to tell you that Clark likes truffles and caviar you are going to be disappointed. He is, after all, just a person, you know," adding, "Give Clark golden pancakes with little pig sausages for breakfast."

Although he would come to be known as the "King of Hollywood," and scored prized tables at Beverly Hills hot spot Romanoff's, the Ohio-born actor was still perfectly happy sitting down to home cooked, approachable meals. And, really, who could blame him?

More than 90 years later, the salty, porky flavor of sausage combined with pancakes and sweet maple syrup is a classic. Modern Screen even included a recipe for the hotcakes he loved so much; they were made with flour, salt, baking powder, sugar, an egg, melted butter, and milk. Fellow Hollywood actor Charlie Chaplin was also a big fan of pancakes, although his included a good bit of sour cream.