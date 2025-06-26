Charlie Chaplin's Go-To Breakfast Hot Cakes Featured A Unique Addition

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the 1921 silent film "The Kid," there is a scene where "the kid," played by Jackie Coogan, prepares a pancake breakfast for "the tramp," played by Charlie Chaplin. Because Chaplin himself wrote, produced, and directed the film, we wonder if Chaplin himself whipped up the batter on set, since he did have a favorite hot cake recipe. He'd go on to share it in "Spécialités de la Maison," a cookbook published in 1940 that compiled recipes from the who's who of Hollywood and Broadway, as well as notable authors and even royalty. Chaplin's sour cream hot cakes come together with just a handful of ingredients, including a generous amount of the titular sour cream.

To make the pancakes, two egg whites are beaten until stiff peaks form, at which point the accompanying egg yolks are whisked in. Plenty of sour cream, plus baking soda and salt, are added, followed by flour — and that's the batter. It's assumed that any sweetness would come with the hot cake topping, whether that be maple syrup, honey, jam, powdered sugar, or molasses.

Years prior, Chaplin also contributed to other cookbooks. In 1916, he submitted a recipe for an apple roll to "Celebrated Actor-Folks' Cookeries," and in 1922, his steak and kidney pie recipe was featured in "The Stag Cookbook." Clearly, Chaplin knew his way around the kitchen, from those hot cakes for breakfast all the way through dinner and dessert.