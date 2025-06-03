Turn Sour Cream Into Cream Cheese With These 2 Additions

Some DIY cream cheese recipes call for using Greek yogurt instead of sour cream as a somewhat healthier alternative. The yogurt doesn't actually need to be Greek, though, since any plain yogurt will do. Years ago, before Greek yogurt became trendy, I had a cookbook that was all about using strained yogurt as a cream cheese substitute, and yes, I tried it, and it worked just fine. (I didn't even use cheesecloth, since I can never be bothered with that stuff.) After all, the only thing that differentiates Greek yogurt from the standard kind is that it contains a higher proportion of curds to whey, and once you strain yogurt to make your cream cheese, all that liquid whey will go "a-whey."

It's also possible to turn ricotta into cream cheese by mixing it in equal parts with plain yogurt, although you'll again need to strain it to get the proper consistency. An even easier no-strain cream cheese swap is to use mascarpone, although since this cheese has a milder, creamier flavor, you might want to add an acidic element in order to better mimic the flavor. Of course, there's also neufchâtel, which you may also know as low-fat cream cheese, since that's essentially what it is. I buy a few bricks of both neufchâtel and cream cheese at the same time, and I'm always telling myself I'll try to spot the difference. I never remember to do so, though, which speaks to their interchangeability. With these easy tricks, you'll be able to enjoy that signature cream cheese tang — any time you like — using whatever you have in your fridge.