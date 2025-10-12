Don't Even Bother Buying Expensive Cuts Of Steak For The Slow Cooker

Slow cookers can be a home cook's dream, giving us back our precious time as we make an appetizing dinner. By tossing in a few simple ingredients, a divine symphony of flavors develops into a crowd-pleasing dish in a matter of hours with minimal effort. Still, not all foods belong in a slow cooker. Some primary components of a meal require TLC to make them truly shine, and I'm sorry to tell you that if you are buying expensive cuts of steak and popping them in the slow cooker, you're doing it wrong.

When I envision a flawlessly prepared ribeye or porterhouse, I see an enticing crust, smell a smoky char wafting up from the plate, and can almost taste that meaty umami begging me to dive in. None of these qualities will be on display if you make it in a slow cooker. For an expensive, prime cut of steak to embody those traits, it needs to be perfectly seared in a piping hot pan on the stove or over open flames on a grill. And if you buy a cut of steak that is best enjoyed rare, like a filet mignon, it's going to be next to impossible to achieve that temperature in a slow cooker.

Don't get me wrong, it probably won't taste bad. It's just a missed opportunity to give your senses a blissful eating experience. More than that, it's a complete waste of your hard-earned dough.