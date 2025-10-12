Don't Even Bother Buying Expensive Cuts Of Steak For The Slow Cooker
Slow cookers can be a home cook's dream, giving us back our precious time as we make an appetizing dinner. By tossing in a few simple ingredients, a divine symphony of flavors develops into a crowd-pleasing dish in a matter of hours with minimal effort. Still, not all foods belong in a slow cooker. Some primary components of a meal require TLC to make them truly shine, and I'm sorry to tell you that if you are buying expensive cuts of steak and popping them in the slow cooker, you're doing it wrong.
When I envision a flawlessly prepared ribeye or porterhouse, I see an enticing crust, smell a smoky char wafting up from the plate, and can almost taste that meaty umami begging me to dive in. None of these qualities will be on display if you make it in a slow cooker. For an expensive, prime cut of steak to embody those traits, it needs to be perfectly seared in a piping hot pan on the stove or over open flames on a grill. And if you buy a cut of steak that is best enjoyed rare, like a filet mignon, it's going to be next to impossible to achieve that temperature in a slow cooker.
Don't get me wrong, it probably won't taste bad. It's just a missed opportunity to give your senses a blissful eating experience. More than that, it's a complete waste of your hard-earned dough.
Better cuts of steak for the slow cooker
When perusing the meat department at the grocery store with plans to make steak in the slow cooker, seeking out cheaper, tougher cuts that will benefit from slow and low preparation should be the goal. Think chuck, round, and top or bottom sirloin. These cuts can typically be found for bargain prices compared to the ribeye and strip steaks flanking them (on that note, flank steak is also a cut not meant for a slow cooker). Because they contain loads of compact muscle fibers, they don't do well when seared over blazing heat like the more expensive trophy cuts. If you simply have a hankering for beef, making ground beef in the slow cooker is another affordable option that will satisfy your craving without breaking the bank.
The reason you notice fine dining restaurants avoiding cuts of steak like sirloin is that chefs take great pride in putting all their culinary aptitude into making a steak an unforgettable event for your taste buds. Cheaper cuts won't do the trick in that environment, though at home, they can be perfect. Just remember that every ingredient in your culinary arsenal requires proper preparation to live up to its full potential, and tossing a beautiful piece of steak like a perfectly marbled ribeye in the slow cooker is a sacrilegious mistake that your palate and your wallet will regret.