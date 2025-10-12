The Unique Beer Glass Applebee's Invented For A Better Tasting Brew

The Brewtus isn't just a bigger beer glass as the name implies. According to Applebee's, it's designed to "keep your beer colder and more flavorful." That's not just marketing talk; there's some science behind it. The thick, narrow base is shaped so your hand doesn't warm up the beer too fast, and it keeps the drink stable on the table. The top of the glass has a wide, round rim, so you can gulp down your beer quicker, take in the aroma and essence of it before it ever hits your lips, and generally have a more pleasurable drinking experience.

That feature works especially well with certain beers on tap. For instance, you could gain a better understanding of why Blue Moon is served with an orange slice as it brings out the citrusy aroma of the Belgian white. When it comes to delivering American pilsners and other lagers, tall and slender glasses like the Brewtus do the job best. They lock in carbonation, keep a proper head, and show off the beer's golden clarity from top to bottom. That's why you'll often see it featured with crisp domestics like Coors Light and Michelob Ultra at Applebee's. With a $5 happy hour price, it's hard to beat — especially if you're pairing it with a half-off plate of Brew Pub Loaded Waffle Fries smothered in Blue Moon beer cheese.