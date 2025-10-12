The Special Drink Queen Elizabeth Loved Was Made With Something Already In Your Bathroom

Queen Elizabeth II's beloved lemon refresher drink doesn't just include an ingredient commonly stored in bathrooms; it was also often served in recycled bottles – who said she wasn't relatable? According to Darren McGrady, the former monarch preferred drinking her lemon refreshers in tonic water bottles leftover from gin and tonics (only fitting considering the cocktails' unique British origin story). These convenient and sustainable containers allowed the Queen to discreetly sip her secret drink while carrying out royal responsibilities around the world.

Thanks to McGrady, the recipe for mixing up a batch of lemon refresher is no secret, and it's easy peasy, lemon squeezy. In a large bowl, combine four cups of sugar, the juice and zest of six lemons, three teaspoons of tartaric acid, one teaspoon of citric acid, and two tablespoons of unscented Epsom salts. Add five cups of boiling water, whisk it up, and let it chill. Serve the concentrated drink mix diluted, with a ratio of about ¼ cup drink mix to two cups cold water (don't forget to dilute, because this stuff is strong). McGrady emphasizes that the queen's lemon refresher is a bit tangier than your typical lemonade, thanks to the tartaric acid and lower sugar content, and its secondary effects are far more potent (of course, you can prepare it without Epsom salts if you'd prefer). Whether you need a little help on the throne or not, Queen Elizabeth's royal lemon refresher is well worth a try.