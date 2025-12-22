Chili's Original Location Is Now Home To This Popular Gas Station Chain

I wouldn't blame you for thinking Chili's restaurant concept was cooked up in some sort of boardroom back in the day, but no, the Tex-Mex-inspired chain really did begin in Texas. The queso dip and fajitas aren't just for the sake of menu cosplay. The original location, founded in 1975, was located in Dallas at the intersection of Greenville Avenue and Meadow Road, but if you're hoping to make a pilgrimage, the first Chili's no longer exists at that spot.

That original building was replaced in 1981 when the city of Dallas expanded Greenville Avenue, and was eventually taken down in 2012. It's been since replaced by a 7-Eleven (which was also founded in Dallas). But you won't need to go to Greenville and Meadow to grab Chili's newest Big QP burger, or to get ahold of its viral mozzarella sticks, since there's likely a location that's much closer to you now. In fact, it's gone from that first restaurant to around 1,200 Chili's worldwide, having expanded to dozens of countries outside the United States.