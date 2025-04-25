What Time Is Chili's 3 For Me Lunch Deal Available?
Much has been said about Chili's 3 For Me meal deal, where you can get bottomless chips and salsa, an entree, fries, and a drink starting at $10.99. The combo deal got a lot of attention when it first came out, because its main star included what's known as the Big Smasher, which is being pitched as a direct competitor to McDonald's Big Mac — but with nearly double the amount of meat. The chain has recently added a Quarter Pounder-style burger to its menu as well, indicating a not-so-subtle jab at McDonald's at a similar price point.
But the thing is, the lunch version of the deal isn't available all day. This means in order to take advantage of it, you'll need to come in within a certain timeframe. The 3 For Me lunch deal is available for guests from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., so it's available for four hours, which is long enough for you to either place a pick-up order or dine-in at your leisure. (Just remember, you don't get bottomless chips and salsa if you opt for pickup.)
Chili's 3 For Me lunch deal has items other than just burgers
The 3 For Me Lunch deal is mainly known for those cheap burgers, but it does have other items available at varying price points. $10.99 is the cheapest combo you can get, but there are other burgers you can choose like the Double Oldtimer, which has two beef patties, cheddar, diced red onions, pickle, lettuce, tomatoes, and mustard on it — for a higher price. My nearest Chili's location charges $16.99 for the Double Oldtimer combo, for reference.
Then there are other options like Chili's Chicken Crispers, which is its version of chicken tenders (this isn't its original recipe, which was discontinued in 2022), along with chicken sandwiches, quesadillas, steak, pasta, and more. If you're just looking to go to Chili's for a good deal for lunch, you'll need to remember to show up between the hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to snag the specials. If you can't make it during that window, don't worry — a version of the 3 For Me deal is available all day. It simply has fewer options relative to the 3 for Lunch combos.