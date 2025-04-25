What Time Is Chili's 3 For Me Lunch Deal Available?

Much has been said about Chili's 3 For Me meal deal, where you can get bottomless chips and salsa, an entree, fries, and a drink starting at $10.99. The combo deal got a lot of attention when it first came out, because its main star included what's known as the Big Smasher, which is being pitched as a direct competitor to McDonald's Big Mac — but with nearly double the amount of meat. The chain has recently added a Quarter Pounder-style burger to its menu as well, indicating a not-so-subtle jab at McDonald's at a similar price point.

But the thing is, the lunch version of the deal isn't available all day. This means in order to take advantage of it, you'll need to come in within a certain timeframe. The 3 For Me lunch deal is available for guests from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., so it's available for four hours, which is long enough for you to either place a pick-up order or dine-in at your leisure. (Just remember, you don't get bottomless chips and salsa if you opt for pickup.)