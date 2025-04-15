Chili's Starts Beef With McDonald's In The Form Of A Brand New Burger

Quarter Pounder, step aside, because there's a new version in town — sort of. Chili's is firing shots at McDonald's by releasing its own Quarter Pounder-ish burger called the Big QP, which is being added to the Chili's 3 For Me menu. If you don't recall, the 3 For Me menu (which has done wonders for Chili's bottom line) is a three course lunch deal that starts you off with bottomless chips and salsa, gets you a main entree, and is served with fries and a drink, all sold at prices that are similar to that of fast food restaurants.

The Big QP name is sort of a misnomer, however, because the burger patty Chili's uses is 85% larger than a quarter pound. This means it's 7.5 ounces before cooking it, as opposed to McDonald's four-ounce patty. So in reality, you're getting something that's more akin to a half-pound burger in a meal deal that also includes chips and salsa. The price for the Big QP 3 For Me meal is $10.99. To put this all into perspective, my nearest McDonald's location here in Chicago sells a Quarter Pounder meal for $10.19.

The burger comes similarly dressed to McDonald's Quarter Pounder with two slices of American cheese, ketchup, mustard, diced red onions (a slight deviation from McDonald's), and pickles. With ever-rising fast food prices, it's clear Chili's is reaching down to meet potential customers while they're hunting for the best bang for their buck. (And not terribly long after one of McDonald's worst food contamination issues in recent history.)