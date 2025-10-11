The Question Anthony Bourdain Thinks You Should Ask Yourself Before Getting Creative With Burgers

The late, great Anthony Bourdain was never one to hold back his fierce opinions about cuisine. Whether he was praising the chef who made him the best thing he'd ever eaten or espousing his absolute hatred of the James Beard Foundation, his unfiltered, bleak critiques and refreshing honesty were all part of his captivating charm. Perhaps his most endearing quality as a professional chef was his deep appreciation for humble comfort food. Although Bourdain typically didn't order ground beef dishes, the iconic cheeseburger held a special place in his heart. Yet, his admiration of this unpretentious classic also led him to conclude they shouldn't be fooled around with too much.

Many of us home cooks relish the chance to flex our culinary muscles from time to time and find inventive ways to upgrade time-honored fare. But when it comes to a burger, Bourdain believed folks should ask themselves one question before attempting to elevate it: "Is this thing I'm doing to this perfectly good classic dish, is it making it better?" (via Insider Tech). Honestly, that's a fair question to ask yourself before trying to enhance any iconic cuisine.

Yet, where burgers specifically are concerned, Bourdain's assessment was that simple is better, and attempting to embellish them in one way or another was often all show and no substance. "It might make it more entertaining. It might dazzle people and say, 'Oh look how clever he is,'" he said in the same interview. "You might deconstruct it in a way that impresses people or delights them or astounds them, but does it make it better?"