The Famous Chef Who Made Anthony Bourdain One Of The Best Things He'd Ever Eaten

Anthony Bourdain didn't always get along with his contemporaries in the celebrity chef space, notoriously feuding with Guy Fieri and Paula Deen throughout his career. However, one person Bourdain had a great respect for over the years was none other than Gordon Ramsay, the man who made one of the best dishes Bourdain ever had back in the early 2000s.

Just a few years before Ramsay began hosting "Hell's Kitchen" and became one of the world's most famous chefs, Anthony Bourdain visited Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London to try Ramsay's shin of beef, a dish that the New Yorker found to be absolutely exquisite. This visit was documented in a 2002 episode of Bourdain's deeply underrated first travel show, "A Cook's Tour," and was one that Bourdain had been actively looking forward to. "There are few times in your life that you know you're going to have a good time [...] and you give yourself over to the experience," Bourdain began, "that's what I'm about to do at [Restaurant Gordon Ramsay]."