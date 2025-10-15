The Old-School Ingredient That Gives Oatmeal A Subtly Sweet Upgrade

Oatmeal may not be seen as the most exciting breakfast food in the world. Other cereals have Tony the Tiger and the Trix Rabbit, while oatmeal got the gruff, authoritative character actor Wilford Brimley. However, there's something to be said for a dish as versatile as oatmeal. You can make it sweet with maple syrup and brown sugar — in fact, most store-bought brands of instant oatmeal will do that for you — or you can make it savory with eggs and greens. No matter what you do, you might find yourself getting sick of it if you have it too often. That's why, instead of just using regular old water or milk for your oatmeal, you can enrich it by adding sweetened condensed milk.

Condensed milk is just milk that has had more than half of its water content taken out and a large amount of sugar added to it. It's been around since the mid-19th century before refrigeration became widespread and fresh milk was readily available. Today, condensed milk is used most often in cakes, pies, and cookies, and if you add it to your oatmeal, you might find that it tastes more like dessert than breakfast. But there's nothing wrong with a bit of indulgence at the breakfast table, is there?