Ditch The Milk And Use One Flavorful Liquid In Oatmeal Instead

When you think of oatmeal, classic flavors like apple and cinnamon or maple brown sugar may come to mind. However, instead of reaching for the prepackaged options, why not create your own unique flavor by simply changing the liquid used in your oatmeal? One excellent option is apple cider, a delightfully spiced drink that carries the rich flavors of apple and all the fall spices we know and love.

By substituting your usual milk or water with apple cider, you're already introducing a delicious and elevated flavor to your breakfast. Keep the same ratio of liquid you would typically use for water or milk, and cook your oats the way you normally would to create a warm and comforting bowl of apple cider oatmeal. Once you've prepared your apple cider oatmeal base, it's time to get creative. Add a sprinkle of cinnamon, a dash of nutmeg, or even a pinch of pumpkin pie spice to enhance the cozy, autumnal flavor. You can also mix things up by incorporating fruits, nuts, and granola.

For a fresh twist, chop up some apples, either sauté them or caramelize them in brown sugar or maple syrup, giving your dish a sweet and indulgent topping. If you're in the mood for some crunch, try crushing up your favorite nuts or drizzling peanut butter on top. For those who want the peanut butter flavor without the creamy bite, peanut butter granola will do the trick. A final touch that can help with the overall flavor of your apple cider oats is a light sprinkle of salt. It helps to balance out the sweetness of the apple cider.