Why You Should Avoid Ordering Risotto From (Some) Restaurants

Northern Italy's claim to fame, risotto, is one of those regional Italian foods everyone should try at least once when dining out. The creamy, savory fare is a paragon of traditional Italian restaurant cuisine. It may present as a simple plate of rice, but hidden in plain sight is an elegance that's satisfying down to that last bite. Well, most of the time, anyway. When an establishment is doing everything right, you're in for a treat. However, if the chefs are taking a shortcut with the dish, disappointment is headed your way.

Jessica Montanelli, a Tuscan-born Italian food blogger at Cooking My Dreams, explained that at many Italian restaurants, the chefs give themselves a head start when making risotto. "In restaurants, it's usually par-cooked," she said. "Meaning they cook it halfway and finish cooking only when it's ordered, to have a perfect al dente texture, and creamy consistency like freshly made." If it helps the food come out faster without sacrificing quality, fantastic.

However, you should avoid restaurants where overambitious chefs take it a step further and make the risotto ahead of time. At that point, whether it's reheated in a pan or chef Mic is doing the brunt of the work, don't expect to see exceptional fare arrive at your table. "Risotto can never be fully made ahead because once it's fully cooked, it will quickly turn sticky, the grain will get grainy and mushy, and you will never be able to get the right consistency back," Montanelli said.