How Long Chocolate Liqueur Lasts And When You Should Toss It Out

Chocolate liqueur is a delightfully creamy and decadent addition to desserts and cocktails, from wintry spiked hot chocolate to extra-indulgent boozy Cosmic Brownie milkshakes. However, it's also one of those special ingredients that you probably don't enjoy every week, or even every month. This means it can all too easily get relegated to the back of the liqueur cabinet, only to be discovered months or years later. This begs the question: how long is chocolate liqueur good for, and how can you tell if it's gone bad?

According to Licor 43 Senior Brand Manager Kelly Rockers, it's best to consume Licor 43 Chocolate and other chocolate liqueurs within six months of opening for peak flavor. You'll also want to make some room in the fridge to store that precious bottle of velvety chocolate liqueur properly, Rockers noted. "To preserve a chocolate liqueur at its highest quality, we recommend that you avoid storing it in direct sunlight or at high temperatures," he explained. "The ideal method of storage is to keep it refrigerated." Plus, Rockers recommends serving Licor 43 Chocolate chilled between 32 and 41 degrees Fahrenheit, so the fridge keeps it perfectly chilled and ready to enjoy.