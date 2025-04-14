How You Should Be Properly Storing Chocolate Liqueurs
It's time to make a little extra space in the refrigerator to store your chocolate liqueurs. These boozy, decadent alcoholic spirits taste better (i.e. stay fresh for longer) when stored in a cool place, ideally between 32 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit. This is especially true for homemade chocolate liqueurs, which can last for 30 days if properly stored in a climate-controlled fridge. Otherwise, you run the risk of the cream curdling and spoiling.
Mass-produced, store-bought chocolate liqueurs are slightly different. If a liqueur doesn't contain any dairy, refrigeration isn't typically necessary, but it must be kept in a cool, dry place where sunlight won't erode its composition and flavor. Non-dairy chocolate liqueurs are typically good for 12 to 18 months once they've been opened, if they're stored properly. Cream-based chocolate liqueurs, which are great for spiked hot chocolate in the winter, must be refrigerated after opening to maintain their quality. Once opened, cream-based chocolate liqueurs should be imbibed within six months.
How to use chocolate liqueur at home
Much like the various types of chocolate bars, chocolate liqueur adds rich flavor and velvet-smooth texture to just about any dessert or cocktail. Create a simple nightcap by pouring two ounces over ice and sipping slowly. Transform a standard old fashioned into a chocolatey delight by adding an ounce of your favorite chocolate liqueur to your go-to recipe (non-dairy dark chocolate liqueur is better here). Blend up a boozy chocolate shake by mixing chocolate ice cream and a cream-based chocolate liqueur in a blender along with a splash of vanilla (or vanilla vodka) and milk. You could always try your hand at a chocolate martini or a chocolate espresso martini (whose coffee beans have a hidden meaning).
Don't forget to infuse your chocolate-based desserts with a little liqueur. Brownies, chocolate cake, and flourless chocolate cakes all benefit from a splash of dairy-free chocolate liqueur, while tiramisu and chocolate mousse are enhanced by the silky texture of a cream-based chocolate liqueur. Measure with your heart, and you'll always add the perfect amount.