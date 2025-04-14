How You Should Be Properly Storing Chocolate Liqueurs

By Allison Beussink
Hand holding a bottle of Stock Chocolate liqueur. P Photos Brazil/Shutterstock

It's time to make a little extra space in the refrigerator to store your chocolate liqueurs. These boozy, decadent alcoholic spirits taste better (i.e. stay fresh for longer) when stored in a cool place, ideally between 32 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit. This is especially true for homemade chocolate liqueurs, which can last for 30 days if properly stored in a climate-controlled fridge. Otherwise, you run the risk of the cream curdling and spoiling.

Mass-produced, store-bought chocolate liqueurs are slightly different. If a liqueur doesn't contain any dairy, refrigeration isn't typically necessary, but it must be kept in a cool, dry place where sunlight won't erode its composition and flavor. Non-dairy chocolate liqueurs are typically good for 12 to 18 months once they've been opened, if they're stored properly. Cream-based chocolate liqueurs, which are great for spiked hot chocolate in the winter, must be refrigerated after opening to maintain their quality. Once opened, cream-based chocolate liqueurs should be imbibed within six months.

How to use chocolate liqueur at home

Chocolate martini with chocolate squares in background. DumitruVaetusa/Shutterstock

Much like the various types of chocolate bars, chocolate liqueur adds rich flavor and velvet-smooth texture to just about any dessert or cocktail. Create a simple nightcap by pouring two ounces over ice and sipping slowly. Transform a standard old fashioned into a chocolatey delight by adding an ounce of your favorite chocolate liqueur to your go-to recipe (non-dairy dark chocolate liqueur is better here). Blend up a boozy chocolate shake by mixing chocolate ice cream and a cream-based chocolate liqueur in a blender along with a splash of vanilla (or vanilla vodka) and milk. You could always try your hand at a chocolate martini or a chocolate espresso martini (whose coffee beans have a hidden meaning)

Don't forget to infuse your chocolate-based desserts with a little liqueur. Brownies, chocolate cake, and flourless chocolate cakes all benefit from a splash of dairy-free chocolate liqueur, while tiramisu and chocolate mousse are enhanced by the silky texture of a cream-based chocolate liqueur. Measure with your heart, and you'll always add the perfect amount. 

Recommended