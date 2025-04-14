How You Should Be Properly Storing Chocolate Liqueurs

It's time to make a little extra space in the refrigerator to store your chocolate liqueurs. These boozy, decadent alcoholic spirits taste better (i.e. stay fresh for longer) when stored in a cool place, ideally between 32 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit. This is especially true for homemade chocolate liqueurs, which can last for 30 days if properly stored in a climate-controlled fridge. Otherwise, you run the risk of the cream curdling and spoiling.

Mass-produced, store-bought chocolate liqueurs are slightly different. If a liqueur doesn't contain any dairy, refrigeration isn't typically necessary, but it must be kept in a cool, dry place where sunlight won't erode its composition and flavor. Non-dairy chocolate liqueurs are typically good for 12 to 18 months once they've been opened, if they're stored properly. Cream-based chocolate liqueurs, which are great for spiked hot chocolate in the winter, must be refrigerated after opening to maintain their quality. Once opened, cream-based chocolate liqueurs should be imbibed within six months.