Here's How Long That Opened Pack Of Hot Dogs Will Last

While you shouldn't eat hot dogs straight from the package, they are fully cooked, which means they can be stored in the fridge for a lot longer than fresh meat. Most raw meats, depending on the type, will only last between one and five days, but hot dogs can be kept for up to two weeks if stored in the fridge at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit and the package is unopened. Once you open it, though, the clock starts ticking — they need to be finished off within a week.

Even though hot dogs fall into the category of cured meats, they won't last as long as certain other cured sausages. This includes both cured and so-called uncured hot dogs, the latter of which are simply preserved using more natural ingredients. For example, hard, dry sausages, like many varieties of salami or pepperoni, can be kept unopened at room temperature for up to six weeks and refrigerated for three weeks once opened.

On the other hand, hot dogs — whether opened or not — can't spend more than two hours at room temperature. That time window shrinks to just one hour when the environment is 90 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer. The reason for this is simple: The moister the environment, the better for bacterial growth. Hot dogs contain no more than 10% water by USDA standards, but they're still pretty squishy as sausages go and thus more prone to spoilage than drier products.