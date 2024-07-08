How To Store All Those Extra Hot Dog Buns For Later

There are a few methods for thawing hot dog buns that you have pulled out of your freezer; which one you choose depends on how soon you need to use them. For example, if you're not in a hurry and don't need them until the next day, you can put them in the fridge to thaw overnight. If you have a few hours, you can just set them on the countertop — you might be surprised at how quickly they go from frozen to like-new.

If you need them right away, there are a few methods for speedy defrosting, so you don't end up having to eat your hot dogs on sandwich bread. If you forgot to pull them out of the freezer and dinner is upon you, you can stick them in the microwave (take them out of the plastic bag first). Dampen a paper towel and wrap it around them, then nuke them in 5-10-second bursts until they reach your desired softness.

And if you don't mind getting them a little toasty and crisp, you can stick them in your toaster oven, oven, or air fryer. Set the temp to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and start with three minutes. Add additional minutes until you like where the toastiness is at. And voilà — defrosted hot dog buns in just a few minutes.

