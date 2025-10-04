The Kitchen Tool You Should Be Using To Cut Herbs (No, It's Not A Knife)
While you can substitute dried herbs for fresh ones using the correct ratios, sometimes the dry stuff fails to impart the fragrant notes you want in your cuisine. But boy, does it save time, especially when you need a considerable amount. Instead of being chained to a cutting board chopping away until you're arms feel like they are going to fall off, you just measure out what you need and toss it in the dish. Still, sometimes it's worth the sacrifice to do your culinary gems justice.
Although it may seem intuitive to grab your trusty chef's knife and simply go to town on those herbs, there is actually another kitchen tool that can speed up the process. The Takeout spoke with Kathleen Boureston, a cookbook author and owner of the food blog Gonna Want Seconds, to get some tips about how to make the task of cutting herbs easier. She pointed us in the direction of a kitchen tool generally reserved for your favorite frozen pizza. "Using a pizza cutter can shave some time off of your prep, especially if you aren't that experienced with a chef's knife," Boureston said.
However, some herbs are better candidates for being cut with a pizza cutter than others. "Flat-leaf parsley is probably my favorite for cutting with a pizza wheel. Cilantro is another great option," Boureston said. "They are both sturdy enough to stay together on the board, but not so tough (like rosemary or thyme) that you'll just wind up frustrated or with woody bits in your final dish."
For herbs, the quality of your pizza cutter matters
A pizza wheel can make quick work of cutting herbs, but only if it's in good condition. Boureston noted that if the blade is dull, it might not be the best kitchen tool for the job. "You can use a pizza cutter for chopping fresh herbs, but it really depends on the pizza cutter," she continued. "Some are sharper than others, and you need one that's sharp so it slices the herbs instead of crushing them."
One herb in particular can get wrecked if you cut it with a blunt edge. "Basil can also be a good option, but it's more delicate and tends to bruise easily, so keep the pressure light and make sure your pizza cutter is sharp," Boureston said. You might think those versatile kitchen shears you have lying around would do a decent job of snipping herbs if your pizza cutter is dull, but Boureston disagrees. "I've never been a fan of using kitchen shears for herbs," she said. "It's messy and not very efficient."
Despite indicating pizza cutters are a better option, she doesn't typically use one. "I'm a traditionalist. I prefer a good, sharp chef's knife and a cutting board with a towel underneath to prevent it from slipping around," Boureston said. "It is reliable, you'll learn great knife skills, and the results are consistent every time." A chef's knife is arguably the most essential kitchen tool that exists. Being able to wield it skillfully requires practice and chopping up herbs, as long as it may take, is a terrific way to boost your efficiency if you have the time.