The Kitchen Tool You Should Be Using To Cut Herbs (No, It's Not A Knife)

While you can substitute dried herbs for fresh ones using the correct ratios, sometimes the dry stuff fails to impart the fragrant notes you want in your cuisine. But boy, does it save time, especially when you need a considerable amount. Instead of being chained to a cutting board chopping away until you're arms feel like they are going to fall off, you just measure out what you need and toss it in the dish. Still, sometimes it's worth the sacrifice to do your culinary gems justice.

Although it may seem intuitive to grab your trusty chef's knife and simply go to town on those herbs, there is actually another kitchen tool that can speed up the process. The Takeout spoke with Kathleen Boureston, a cookbook author and owner of the food blog Gonna Want Seconds, to get some tips about how to make the task of cutting herbs easier. She pointed us in the direction of a kitchen tool generally reserved for your favorite frozen pizza. "Using a pizza cutter can shave some time off of your prep, especially if you aren't that experienced with a chef's knife," Boureston said.

However, some herbs are better candidates for being cut with a pizza cutter than others. "Flat-leaf parsley is probably my favorite for cutting with a pizza wheel. Cilantro is another great option," Boureston said. "They are both sturdy enough to stay together on the board, but not so tough (like rosemary or thyme) that you'll just wind up frustrated or with woody bits in your final dish."