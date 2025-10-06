The Forgotten Parts Of On-The-Vine Tomatoes That'll Level Up Your Sauce

There are several ways to make a savory tomato sauce, all with their own unique twists aimed at elevating the flavor. You don't even have to use fresh veggies. Even professional chefs sometimes use canned tomatoes, so there's no shame in whipping up a lazy tomato sauce if you don't have the time or energy to incorporate fresh ingredients. However, if you are going above and beyond and creating it from scratch there is an overlooked part of tomatoes you need to stop wasting if you want your creation to stand out.

Typically, when you buy on-the-vine tomatoes intended for an appetizing sauce, the stems and leaves are removed and discarded before you even turn on the stove. Yet, according to the author of "Vegana Italiana," chef Tara Punzone, this is a mistake that is preventing your culinary endeavor from reaching its full potential. A stellar sauce is just as aromatic as it is flavorful and those leaves that end up in the trash possess a powerful scent. "Tomato leaves are gorgeously fragrant," Punzone said. "I love to rub the leaves between my fingers and smell that potent smell of earthy tomatoes."

Blending that robust aroma into your sauce is a game-changer on Italian night, but Punzone cautions against adding it with a heavy hand. "The leaves are strong in flavor, though. Perhaps too strong," she said. "If used to enhance the flavor of a sauce, I recommend going easy."