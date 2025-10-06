The Forgotten Parts Of On-The-Vine Tomatoes That'll Level Up Your Sauce
There are several ways to make a savory tomato sauce, all with their own unique twists aimed at elevating the flavor. You don't even have to use fresh veggies. Even professional chefs sometimes use canned tomatoes, so there's no shame in whipping up a lazy tomato sauce if you don't have the time or energy to incorporate fresh ingredients. However, if you are going above and beyond and creating it from scratch there is an overlooked part of tomatoes you need to stop wasting if you want your creation to stand out.
Typically, when you buy on-the-vine tomatoes intended for an appetizing sauce, the stems and leaves are removed and discarded before you even turn on the stove. Yet, according to the author of "Vegana Italiana," chef Tara Punzone, this is a mistake that is preventing your culinary endeavor from reaching its full potential. A stellar sauce is just as aromatic as it is flavorful and those leaves that end up in the trash possess a powerful scent. "Tomato leaves are gorgeously fragrant," Punzone said. "I love to rub the leaves between my fingers and smell that potent smell of earthy tomatoes."
Blending that robust aroma into your sauce is a game-changer on Italian night, but Punzone cautions against adding it with a heavy hand. "The leaves are strong in flavor, though. Perhaps too strong," she said. "If used to enhance the flavor of a sauce, I recommend going easy."
Use tomato leaves sparingly in a sauce
While vine-ripened tomato leaves possess an enticing aroma that can grant your sauce a personality few other elements can, chef Tara Punzone indicated they can also sabotage a meal if they aren't used in moderation. "They can be bitter and tough on our palettes (and potentially our bellies)," she said. Just as you would with any potent ingredient you aren't familiar with using, it's best to add small amounts of the leaves slowly.
As your sauce simmers, sprinkle in some tomato leaves and let the flavor mingle with all the other components in the pot. Give it a taste test to understand how the leaves are altering the overall profile and add a bit more if they are getting lost among everything else in the sauce. The last thing you want to do is take an ingredient meant to elevate the dish and have it ruin it instead. Punzone said, "Olfactory pleasure can trigger powerful memories and positive emotions that are always preferred over a bitter aftertaste."