The '70s Burger King Sandwich That Took A Turn Away From Classic Beef Patties

It's all there in the name, isn't it? It's not called "Chicken Sandwich King," or "Onion Ring King" — it's called Burger King (that is, unless you live in Australia, in which case it's called Hungry Jack's, but stay with us). Burger King sells a great many products, but the star of the show is, and always has been, its deliciously flame-broiled hamburgers. Still, that hasn't stopped the chain from offering alternatives; not only its assortment of chicken sandwiches or various BK fish sandwiches (made from Alaskan pollock) throughout its history, but a popular hot ham and cheese sandwich offering from the 1970s called, for whatever reason, the Yumbo.

The Yumbo first appeared in the late 1960s/early 1970s, and right off the bat distinguished itself from BK's other offerings. Alongside offering ham and cheese rather than a beef burger, instead of the sesame seed-studded hamburger buns we know and love today, the Yumbo's had a knotty, almost challah-esque structure, although it almost certainly wasn't the great-for-beginning-bakers challah. Subsequent print advertisements featured the Yumbo in a regular sesame seed bun, however, so maybe they changed it following its initial debut. It went over well, and managed to last for the better part of a decade before being phased out.