Give Eggs The Pizza Treatment For An Italian Twist On Shakshuka

Shakshuka is one of those dishes that I can't pass up whenever I see it on a menu — if it's there for me to order, all other options melt away. The North African dish is also popular across the Middle East and consists of eggs poached in a tomato, onion, and pepper sauce. How bad can a dish be when it's meant to be scooped up and eaten with bread?

There isn't one single way shakshuka should be prepared. Depending on the cook or eater, the flavorings can vary. This often translates to Mediterranean ingredients like feta cheese, artichokes, and fresh parsley, but you can also give the dish a completely different regional vibe. Consider eggs alla pizzaiola (eggs pizza-style), which relies on Italian flavors.

Making eggs alla pizzaiola feels like making shakshuka. You essentially flavor some olive oil with garlic in a skillet, add some tomatoes and basil, and simmer until everything becomes saucy and warm. Drop your eggs in the mixture, generously sprinkle in fresh mozzarella (or even burrata), and cover the skillet. Once the sauce is bubbling, the eggs are poached, and the cheese melts, this simple and flavorful dish is done.

To avoid disrupting this beautiful skillet of goodness, eggs alla pizzaiola (and shakshuka, for that matter) are often served family-style, where the entire skillet is presented at the table and people start dipping in their bread at will. If you want everyone to have individual servings, make the dish in small cast iron skillets with one or two eggs in each.