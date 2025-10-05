Give Eggs The Pizza Treatment For An Italian Twist On Shakshuka
Shakshuka is one of those dishes that I can't pass up whenever I see it on a menu — if it's there for me to order, all other options melt away. The North African dish is also popular across the Middle East and consists of eggs poached in a tomato, onion, and pepper sauce. How bad can a dish be when it's meant to be scooped up and eaten with bread?
There isn't one single way shakshuka should be prepared. Depending on the cook or eater, the flavorings can vary. This often translates to Mediterranean ingredients like feta cheese, artichokes, and fresh parsley, but you can also give the dish a completely different regional vibe. Consider eggs alla pizzaiola (eggs pizza-style), which relies on Italian flavors.
Making eggs alla pizzaiola feels like making shakshuka. You essentially flavor some olive oil with garlic in a skillet, add some tomatoes and basil, and simmer until everything becomes saucy and warm. Drop your eggs in the mixture, generously sprinkle in fresh mozzarella (or even burrata), and cover the skillet. Once the sauce is bubbling, the eggs are poached, and the cheese melts, this simple and flavorful dish is done.
To avoid disrupting this beautiful skillet of goodness, eggs alla pizzaiola (and shakshuka, for that matter) are often served family-style, where the entire skillet is presented at the table and people start dipping in their bread at will. If you want everyone to have individual servings, make the dish in small cast iron skillets with one or two eggs in each.
Play with your pizza-style poached eggs
Just like with shakshuka, eggs alla pizzaiola can be tailored according to your own tastes. If you like a classic supreme-style pizza, throw in some sliced green bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions with your garlic and saute everything until the vegetables are softened. Brown chunks of pepperoni or slices of cooked Italian sausage, and add in some black olives along with the tomatoes. After you drop the eggs to poach, sprinkle the whole skillet with a good amount of parmesan cheese. Adding some cream to the tomatoes will give the whole dish a nod to French baked eggs.
I love a good shake of red chile flake on my pizza slices, so I'd definitely add some to my tomato base for heat. A drizzle of chile oil over the finished dish is also a good move. Play around with many different kinds of Italian cheeses. Pecorino Romano, dollops of fresh ricotta, melty fontina, pungent Asiago, and salty provolone are all good choices.
Add some color and crunch when you garnish your eggs with strips of crispy pancetta or prosciutto that you've pan-fried or baked in the oven. A handful of fresh arugula provides a bright, peppery bite, as do plenty of fresh basil leaves. A good crusty bread is a must; try baguette, ciabatta, chunks of olive oil-soaked focaccia, or even stove-top garlic bread.