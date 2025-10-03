For The Most Flavorful Kentucky Sawdust Pie, Always Do This To The Nuts

If you've never heard of Kentucky sawdust pie, you're not alone. While it's not necessarily considered the state's most legendary dessert, it's familiar in the Bluegrass State, but otherwise one of several old-school pies that almost everyone has forgotten about. It could be described as a combination of pecan pie and German chocolate cake frosting, with plenty of graham cracker crumbs in the mix (the "sawdust," so to speak). It's rich, sweet, and nutty, with a pleasant chew from the coconut and crunch from the pecans in it. But if you want to create a really memorable version, always remember to toast the pecans first.

Toasting nuts for any recipe brings out the flavor of the nut like no other method can. When they are exposed to heat for a brief period of time, the nut oils release and the outside browns and caramelizes, creating extra crunch and superior flavor. While raw pecans can taste sort of soft and bland, toasted pecans taste rich, sweet, and almost buttery. When this is introduced to a pie like Kentucky sawdust pie, it makes for a sensational dessert. You can toast nuts in a dry pan on the stove, in the oven, and even in an air fryer, for the easiest version. Just keep a close eye on them; they can go from perfectly browned to burnt quickly, and there's no fixing the flavor of charred nuts. Once they've toasted, let them cool before using them in your pie recipe.