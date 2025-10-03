The Affordable British Sandwich That Needs To Make Its Way To The States
British cuisine sometimes gets a bad rap in the states, but there are many culinary areas in which Americans could learn a thing or two from our neighbors across the pond. The British are well-known for their mastery of tea, scones, and light and crispy fish and chips, but many overlook the U.K.'s rich sandwich tradition. From curried coronation chicken to the beautifully simple crisp butty, British sandwiches have a lot to offer. One bready British classic that is long overdue to make its way stateside is the cheese and onion sandwich.
This humble vegetarian delight is a staple of supermarkets and sandwich shops across the United Kingdom. Traditionally, it consists of grated cheese, grated raw onion, mayonnaise, and black pepper, all mixed together deli salad-style and generously spread between two slices of buttered bread. Naturally, there are discourses over the merits of white versus wheat bread, which varieties of cheese and onion to use, and the proper mayonnaise ratio. However, the essential and undisputed core of this sandwich is the grated cheese and grated raw onion, two affordable and flavorful ingredients that meld together to form a beautiful balance of creamy, pungent, tangy, and flavorful.
How to make a cheese and onion sandwich
If you find yourself in Great Britain, you'll have no problem finding a cheap and tasty cheese and onion sandwich at nearly any supermarket or deli. In fact, beyond sandwiches, Brits have fully embraced the cheese and onion flavor combo in everything from potato chips to pies. However, Americans who'd like to try this budget-friendly butty will likely have to make it for themselves, as cheese and onion sandwiches have yet to achieve widespread popularity in the U.S.
Luckily, whipping up a cheese and onion sandwich is quite straightforward and forgiving and can be easily adapted to your personal tastes. Grate your favorite cheese (preferably a sharp variety of cheddar) and a generous portion of onion -– sweet, red, green, or a mix of all of the above will work wonderfully. Mix in enough mayonnaise to create an egg salad or pimento cheese-like consistency. Then finish it with a few grinds or shakes of black pepper. Butter up two slices of sandwich bread, assemble your masterpiece, and enjoy. No matter how you slice it (although diagonally is the only correct way to cut your sandwich), the cheese and onion sandwich is a satisfying British classic that deserves much more fame on this side of the pond.