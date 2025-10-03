The Affordable British Sandwich That Needs To Make Its Way To The States

British cuisine sometimes gets a bad rap in the states, but there are many culinary areas in which Americans could learn a thing or two from our neighbors across the pond. The British are well-known for their mastery of tea, scones, and light and crispy fish and chips, but many overlook the U.K.'s rich sandwich tradition. From curried coronation chicken to the beautifully simple crisp butty, British sandwiches have a lot to offer. One bready British classic that is long overdue to make its way stateside is the cheese and onion sandwich.

This humble vegetarian delight is a staple of supermarkets and sandwich shops across the United Kingdom. Traditionally, it consists of grated cheese, grated raw onion, mayonnaise, and black pepper, all mixed together deli salad-style and generously spread between two slices of buttered bread. Naturally, there are discourses over the merits of white versus wheat bread, which varieties of cheese and onion to use, and the proper mayonnaise ratio. However, the essential and undisputed core of this sandwich is the grated cheese and grated raw onion, two affordable and flavorful ingredients that meld together to form a beautiful balance of creamy, pungent, tangy, and flavorful.